Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Look So In Love In This Sweet B-Day Post

While birthdays are always an excuse to go all out for someone you love, they’re also a reason to pause and appreciate how that someone has made a difference in your life. One political pair seems to know this, and isn’t shy about letting the world know about it: Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who celebrated his birthday on Oct. 13. Harris’ birthday post to Emhoff is so sweet and wholesome, it’ll give you the warm fuzzies.

“Happy birthday to my best friend,” Harris wrote in her Oct. 13 post via Twitter. “I love you, Dougie,” she added, referring to the second gentleman. Her tweet included an adorable picture of the couple walking down a red carpet to attend the official Sept. 7 White House portrait unveiling ceremony for former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. The two are sporting ear-to-ear grins, and holding hands with interlocked fingers — now, if that body language doesn’t show they’re in love, I don’t know what does. They seem to adore one another, and it’s so heartwarming.

Married in August 2014, the couple has been together for over eight years. So, it’s no wonder the two seem to sport such a strong bond. As a political power couple, they’ve been each other’s support through both good and bad times.

Emhoff isn’t shy about showing off his appreciation for his wife either: On International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11, he posted an adorable appreciation tweet to Harris for being such a strong role model. “As @VP has said,” he wrote, referring to Harris, who is the nation’s first female vice president, “while she may be the first woman in this role, she will not be the last,” he added. “I want every young girl to believe in their dreams and know that we are fighting to break down any barriers that stand in your way.”

Since it’s his birthday, it’s important to point out how the second gentleman is also accomplished: With a juris doctor degree from the USC Gould School of Law, he began his career as an entertainment lawyer, and eventually joined Georgetown University Law Center as a distinguished faculty member for the school's Institute for Technology Law and Policy.

Through Harris’ run on the campaign trail as a presidential hopeful, and then as a President Joe Biden’s running mate, Emhoff has been supportive of her every move, and clearly, the reverse is true too. Now, those are some relationship goals.