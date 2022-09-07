Former President Barack Obama may no longer be living in the White House, but he’s still known to frequent his old stomping grounds every once in a while — and whenever he does, he almost always makes sure to pay his old buddy, current President Joe Biden, a visit. On Sept. 7, the two political pals, along with former first lady Michelle Obama and current first lady Jill Biden, got together to unveil the Obamas’ official White House portraits. The guests of honor expressed a few words of gratitude before the big reveal, and I'm absolutely living for what Joe Biden told Michelle at the Obama's portrait unveiling

“Barack and Michelle, welcome home,” Biden said in his speech before the unveiling. He acknowledged how proud he was to be in the company of his friends, family, and colleagues, and talked about Obama’s impact on the country during his time in office. “With Barack as our president, we got up every day and went to work full of hope, for real, full of purpose, and excited about the possibility before us,” Biden said. “There are few people I’ve ever known with more integrity, decency, and moral courage than Barack Obama.” He also referred to Obama “one of the most consequential presidents in our history,” and to Michelle as “one of the most consequential first ladies.” Leaning toward the mic to whisper, Biden quipped, “Michelle, [Obama] knows, we all know, he couldn’t have done it without you.”

It was so wholesome, the audience cheered with applause, and people all over Twitter highlighted the moment.

“You embodied dignity beyond measure, Michelle. Together, you and Barack made history,” Biden continued. “You both did it with such grace and such class.” Now, if that’s not the proper introduction to a presidential portrait unveiling, I don’t know what is.

Obama himself had a few “spicy” (as Michelle called them) words of praise for his wife before the portrait unveiling. He called her “the best thing about living in the White House,” and thanked Sharon Sprung, the artist who painted Michelle’s portrait, for capturing “everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine.” Yup, those are definitely some spicy comments.

Obama also thanked the Bidens, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, for their hospitality at the White House, and assured them they would “try not to tear up the place.”

“I was [lucky] to have a chance to spend eight years, working day and night, with a man who became a true partner, and a true friend,” Obama said, referring to Biden. “Joe, it is now America’s good fortune to have you as president.”

If you’ve ever taken a tour of the White House, you probably know it’s decorated with large, formal portraits of former U.S. presidents and first ladies. In the United States, it’s pretty much an unofficial tradition for former presidents to return to the White House to unveil their official portraits during the administration of the following president. However, that didn’t happen when Obama’s successor, former President Donald Trump, took office. But hey, what a way to make up for lost time!