Tim Hortons’ new Justin Bieber cold brew marks the debut of a “Yummy” flavor.

He might get his “Peaches” out in Georgia, but Justin Bieber gets his coffee from Tim Hortons — and it’s always a cold brew. This is a big enough deal for members of Team Iced Coffee as it is, but the excitement doesn’t end there. The “Honest” crooner is getting his own sip at Tim Hortons in June 2022, and the new Justin Bieber-approved cold brew marks the debut of a “Yummy” flavor. Here’s what you need to know about the new sip and how to get it.

IYDK, this isn’t the first time the pop star has teamed up with the Canadian coffee giant. In November 2021, Bieber released his own limited-edition selection of his favorite Tim Hortons menu item, Timbits. The collection of Timbiebs, as they were called, included three new donut hole flavors, but on May 17, the Canadian icons took their collab to the next level with a deliciously cold cuppa to pair with the treat. Inspired by Bieber’s own sweet tooth and cold brew obsession, the Biebs Brew is a bold, smooth cold brew made with 100% premium Arabica beans that’ve been steeped for 16 hours, and features a creamy French Vanilla flavoring that was specially developed by the Tims beverage innovation team and the Biebs himself. Though Tim Hortons has used French Vanilla in its sips before, this is the first time the flavor has been brewed into a cold brew, according to the company — anything for the Biebs!

The Biebs Brew will make its debut in Tim Hortons locations across the United States and Canada on June 6, and it will be available for a limited time while supplies last, according to Tim Hortons. But that’s not the only Bieber-related menu item up for grabs on June 6. That’s right — the OG Timbiebs will be making their grand return for a limited time, too, just in time for the new brew. Is it too late to declare June 6 a national holiday for Beliebers?

You can snag the sip on its own, or score the whole Bieber collection for just $5 in a seriously clutch deal. With the aptly named Biebs Bundle, you’ll get a large Biebs Brew and a 10-pack of Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle Timbiebs when you order through the Tim Hortons app. I know what I’m getting.

If you want to rep the tasty collab all year long, make sure to cop a beanie, fanny pack, or tote bag from the Timbiebs merch line, which will be available at Tims restaurants in limited quantities.

Justin Bieber knows a thing or two about “Yummy” treats, so I trust him to make a top-notch cold brew. Before you run out to get your fill, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.