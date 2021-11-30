Win Free Tickets To A Justin Bieber Concert To Celebrate His Tim Hortons Collab

Doughnuts from Tim Hortons and a Justin Bieber concert — what more could you need in life? The restaurant chain and the superstar have teamed up to create three brand new doughnut hole flavors, aka Timbiebs, and an unforgettable concert experience that never sounded (or tasted) so good. Here’s everything you need to know on how to enter Tim Hortons’ Justin Bieber concert contest for free tickets.

If you didn’t already know, Tim Hortons recently announced its collab with international pop star and fellow Canadian icon Justin Bieber on Nov. 29. As part of the collab, customers can score a limited edition selection of Bieber’s favorite Tim Hortons menu item, Timbits. The Timbits (or Timbiebs, as they’re calling them) include three new doughnut hole flavors: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

But the partnership doesn’t end there. Residents of the U.S. and Canada who are registered members of the Tims Rewards program will also have the chance to enter a contest to see Justin Bieber in concert when you buy a 10-pack of Timbiebs between now and Dec. 28. A Bieber concert for the cost of a pack of doughnuts? Sounds “Yummy” to me.

To enter, you must scan either your in-app or physical Tim Rewards card at check out. Each order with at least one 10-pack of Timbiebs counts as one eligible entry, no matter how many packs you order. You can order a new pack once every 30 minutes, entering up to 50 times during the promotional period. You must be 13 years or older to participate, and a full list of rules can be found here. (Purchases made on third-party apps won’t count as an entry.)

You can also enter without making a purchase by sending a hand-written 3-inch by 5-inch index card or piece of paper with your first name, last name, phone number, and email on it. Mail it in an envelope to PO Box 863, Winston Salem, North Carolina 27102 (U.S. Address) or PO Box 12348 Saint John, NB E2L 5E7 (Canadian Address). Make sure to send it before Dec. 28, and keep in mind you can only send one entry per envelope.

The Grand Prize trip for two includes two tickets to the concert, a prepaid credit card for transportation to and from the city, hotel accommodations, and a Tim Hortons swag bag. There will be two Grand Prizes given out, one for Canadian residents and one for U.S. residents, so there’s basically no excuse not to run to your nearest Tim Hortons to pick up a pack of Timbits ASAP. Plus, there are $100 Tim Cards up for grabs (20 for Canadian customers and 20 in the U.S.) if you don’t win the whole dang thing.

Good luck to all the Beliebers out there, and remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before making the trek to Tim Hortons.