Hold Up, Did Joe Biden Really Post A Sneaky 'Mean Girls' Day Meme?

Ever since its April 2004 release, Mean Girls has cemented itself in U.S. pop culture as a timeless classic. Not to be dramatic, but in one way or another, it’s left a mark on almost every aspect of life in the United States — including Washington, D.C. politics. Wait, politics? That’s right: Joe Biden's Instagram post on Oct. 3, aka Mean Girls Day, included a low-key reference to the classic film, and it feels like a top-tier dad joke.

“Get in, folks, we're building a better America,” Biden quipped in his Oct. 3 post on the ‘Gram. “Join us at the link in my bio,” he added, referencing a link that led to his presidential website. In the photo, the president was casually poised in a green-over-tan 1967 Corvette Stingray convertible, wearing some cool shades and a million-dollar smile. His caption made a reference to Regina George’s classic line, “get in loser, we’re going shopping.”

So, Biden made a Mean Girls reference on Mean Girls Day? That’s like, so fetch. But I mean, he is kind of the Queen Bee of the United States, so I guess he can make as many corny dad jokes as he wants, right?

At this point, almost everyone who’s even slightly aware about what goes on in Washington, D.C. politics knows that Biden has a pretty sharp sense of humor. As vice president during the Obama administration, Biden wasn’t afraid to get in on the joke. In a promotional video for the 2014 White House Correspondent's dinner, the then-VPOTUS was featured as a devil-may-care version of himself alongside VEEP actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

He also shared more than a few inside jokes with former President Barack Obama: At his first return visit to the White House to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act on April 5, Obama cheekily called Biden “vice president” when he started speaking. “That was a joke,” Obama said, visibly enjoying himself. “That was all set up. My president, Joe Biden. Vice President Harris,” the former president added.

While it’s unclear whether the joke was Biden’s doing or his social media manager’s, one thing is absolutely certain: Biden has solidified himself as not only the president of corny dad jokes, but also as a guy who’s willing to laugh at himself.