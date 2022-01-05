Starbucks announced the Pistachio Latte is back for a limited time as part of the coffee giant’s winter menu, and it’s a sweet and salty sip that can satisfy two cravings at once. But if you’re vegan, dairy-free, or gluten-free, you’ll want to know more about the sip’s ingredients. Here’s what to know about Starbucks’ Pistachio Latte and if you can add it to your order when following a vegan or gluten-free diet.

The Pistachio Latte will be available throughout the winter while supplies last, so if you’ve never tasted the sip before, now’s your chance. If you’re thinking of ordering the Pistachio Latte for the first time, here’s what you can expect: Starbucks’ Signature Espresso, salted brown butter topping, pistachio flavoring, and steamed milk. Yep, there’s regular ol’ milk in this drink. So, no, the Pistachio Latte is not a vegan option.

OK, the Pistachio Latte isn’t vegan, but can you make it dairy-free? Unfortunately, substituting regular milk for a non-dairy alternative won’t make this a dairy-free drink, because the pistachio sauce that gives the latte its flavor also contains dairy. You can check out the full list of ingredients here. Beyond that, Starbucks doesn’t certify any of its drinks as vegan due to the way drinks are made in the stores and the possibility of cross-contamination.

Courtesy of Starbucks

As for gluten-free pistachio lovers, the recipe for the Pistachio Latte doesn’t contain any gluten ingredients, according to a Starbucks spokesperson, but that doesn’t mean it’s guaranteed to be gluten-free. Starbucks can’t guarantee unpackaged beverages and snacks will be served allergen-free. According to a footnote on the ingredients page, this is due to the fact that products are stored, prepared, and served in shared spaces and surfaces. So, while the sip is gluten-free on paper, there’s always a chance of cross-contamination.

Now that you know what goes into the drink, you can order if it works for you — and see what the salty-sweet sip is all about. Whether you’re stopping by your local Starbucks for a Pistachio Latte or another winter menu goodie, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules before you go.