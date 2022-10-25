If you’re having trouble sending Messages on your iPhone, you’re not the only one who is wondering if iMessage is down. Users began experiencing issues with the Messages app on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and as of 11:59 a.m. ET, the website DownDetector has received over 11,500 reports of issues. It’s unclear what the reason behind the problem could be, but the reported issues aren’t looking good. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on the possible issues with Messages, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Apple users began flocking to DownDetector around 11:44 a.m. ET to report issues with Messages on Tuesday. At the time, 2,200 users had reported having trouble with the app, which was a big uptick from the baseline of two issue reports the app usually has. According to the website, 99% of the reported problems related to having trouble sending messages. FWIW, I sent a message to a group chat right before I saw the reports, and my text had no trouble getting through.

It appears Apple jumped on the case quickly, because by 12:47 p.m. ET the number of reported issues had fallen to 351. As of 1:10 p.m. ET, Apple’s System Status page claims the iMessage issue has been resolved.

As soon as users noticed something was off, fans took to Twitter to see if the issue called for more than turning their phones on and off again. Luckily the social media platform was able to provide some clarity during the confusing outage.

Thankfully, one user, @shadadadoll, was able to share a solution to the problem. “For those who iMessage isn’t working. Just go in the Settings and turn iMessage off and turn it back on,” the Apple user tweeted. “It fixes the issue.”

Twitter user @legitnatpru then replied, “Bless u !!!!”, so if you’re still having trouble sending your texts through, this suggested solution might be an effective fix.

The outage comes at a particularly bad time, because the messaging app WhatsApp was also down for a period of time in the early hours of Oct. 25. As of 12:37 p.m. ET it’s unknown whether the two issues are related.

iMessage loyalists were quick to crank out the memes after word of the WhatsApp outage got around about how the Apple messaging app is superior. But those jokes aged like sour milk in just a few hours, because their app of choice would soon experience the same fate as WhatsApp.

The iMessage outage may have also brought some trouble to FaceTime as well, because according to the System Status page, FaceTime has also been marked as having a “Resolved Issue.” As if 1:15 p.m. ET, the page claims there are still outages within iCloud Drive, iCloud Backup, and Photos.

Now that the issue has been resolved, you’re good to start resending those iMessages that didn’t go through the first time. Whatever the issue may have been, let’s hope it doesn’t happen again.