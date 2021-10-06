Who knew a case could be so versatile?
After you open your new iPhone 13 or 13 mini, the next step is to deck out your device with a protective case. To give you some inspiration, check out these multifunctional iPhone 13 and 13 mini cases with MagSafe and wallet options.
Want a case that holds your cards and protects your iPhone? No problem.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.