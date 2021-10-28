Celebrating Halloween as an adult (aka a non-trick-or-treater) sadly means you have to actually pay for your own candy. Instead of waiting to buy it all half-off on Nov. 1, take a look at Insomnia Cookies’ Halloween 2021 flavors and deals. You might not get to ask anyone to “smell your feet” but you can still score “something good to eat,” because the classic campus cookie spot is combining all the best candy bucket treats with your favorite late night snack this Halloween.

Whether you’re cramming for finals in the dorms or relaxing at home on your day off, Insomnia is a go-to for dessert delivery all year long. This Halloween is no different, because through Oct. 31, Insomnia has new Halloween flavors in a sweet (pun intended!) collaboration with MARS candy company that’ll be available in store for a clutch spooky season send off. The treats include:

Tricked Out Deluxe Cookie, which is made with a Snickers and M&M-infused dough and topped with additional Snickers goodness.

Tricked Out Loaded Brownie, which is a melt-in-your-mouth brownie covered in cookie butter, and topped with M&M’s, Twix, and Snickers.

Tricked Out Lil’ Dippers are a 12-pack of chocolate chunk cookies, topped with M&M’s, Twix, and Snickers, and served with a side of cookie butter dip.

Courtesy of Insomnia Cookies

Halloween Deals:

As if that weren’t enticing enough, Insomnia Cookies is running a number of in-store and online deals as well. From now until Oct. 31, you can pick up your very own Trick or Treat pack consisting of 25 packs of 3 mini cookies for only $25, or a 50-pack for $50. Also, anyone who comes to the store in costume between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 will get a free cookie with their order. (If you swore you weren’t going to dress up this year, take this as something to consider.)

You can also have Insomnia shipped to your home. There are $50 Trick or Treat packs and $40 Tricked Out Lil’ Dippers to get you in the Halloween mood.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Whether or not you’re dressing up, Insomnia has a scary-good amount of Halloween deals that are sure to take your weekend from superstitious to down right delicious.

When stocking up on Halloween cookies, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.