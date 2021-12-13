You Can “Deliver It Forward” To Your Friends & Fam With $10 Off Their Starbucks Order

Is there a better way to celebrate the holidays than having a Starbucks seasonal drink delivered straight to your door? How about giving a friend to a discounted sip at no extra cost? The Uber Eats x Starbucks Deliver It Forward program is back for another year of giving so you can treat your besties to a cup on you, no matter how far away they live. Here’s what you need to know about how to use Starbucks’ Delivery It Forward 2021 holiday campaign with Uber Eats to gift your friends and fam $10 off their next order.

Nothing says “I love you” like a coffee from Starbucks. Starting Monday, Dec. 13, show your loved ones just how much you care with the return of Uber Eats and Starbucks Deliver It Forward program, per an email from Uber Eats. Deliver It Forward is helping Uber Eats users give the gift of Starbucks, aka the greatest gift of all, with $10 off their next Starbucks delivery. Here’s how it works.

First, place your own Starbucks delivery order on Uber Eats. (Pro tip: always use the store locator to find a Starbucks near you. It might be the season of giving, but no one wants to see their order delivered to a stranger 400 miles away.) After the order has been placed, you’ll receive a discount code via email for $10 off a future Uber Eats delivery order from Starbucks, which you can share with friends and family. It might be a simple gesture, but the reach is sure to be felt far and wide. The code can be shared with up to 30 people, which means you’ll basically be the Santa of your contact list this year.

Courtesy of Uber Eats x Starbucks

Don’t sleep on this deal too long, because the offer is only available while supplies last. Pro tip No. 2: If you follow Joe Jonas on social media, you might be able to snag a discount code for yourself.

Uber Eats, Starbucks, and Joe Jonas have all teamed up to make this the best giving season yet. In addition to surprising frontline workers with tasty holiday goodies, the Jo Bro will also be giving away 25,000 $10 delivery codes to his followers on Dec. 13. Sounds like he’s giving the term “Cup of Joe” a whole new meaning (sorry, I had to).

Sometimes, all it takes to put a smile on someone’s face is a cup of coffee, so make sure you opt for delivery and a chance to Deliver It Forward this holiday.