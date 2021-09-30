Spotify’s New “Find The One” Podcast Match Gives You Amazing Recommendations

Finally, there’s no need to sift through hundreds of podcasts to find your next podcast because Spotify is here to help. On Sept. 30, the streaming service introduced a new feature that makes it easy to discover your next marathon-worthy podcast based on your answers to a few quick questions, and it takes less than 10 minutes. If you’re ready to take a deep dive into your next favorite, here’s how to use Spotify’s “Find the One” podcast match tool.

Spotify unveiled its new “Find the One” feature on Thursday in honor of International Podcast Day. The new digital experience will introduce you to some podcasts you’re compatible with based on answers to questions about your preferred subjects and more. With more than 2.9 million podcasts on its platform, according to the brand, you’ll want a little bit of help if you’d rather not spend hours searching for a podcast you love. So, without further ado, here’s how to the new feature.

How To Use Spotify’s “Find The One” Podcast Match Quiz:

Instead of heading to the app, you’ll need to use your phone or computer browser and head to FindTheOne.byspotify.com. Once the page loads, you’ll answer five questions like “How does your perfect podcast win you over”; which level of commitment you want (short or an ongoing podcast); and what your podcast could discuss for hours to keep you enthralled. At the end of your quiz, you’ll see a result with a personalized podcast recommendation based on your answers. Plus, you can share it on social media if you want. If you want more recommendations, you can click the “You might also love...” button to get a few more personalized podcast matches.

Once you’ve got your match, you can also hit the “Explore More” button if you want to do a bit of browsing on your own (though exploring isn’t personalized).

When I took the quiz, I got the suggestion to listen to the Hidden Brain podcast based on my answers, which were all about a long-term commitment to a podcast and deep subjects instead of light-hearted options.

Spotify also gathered some fun intel on how your musical tastes align with your podcast preferences. For example, fans of pop melodies like to listen to talk show podcasts (Lady Gaga fans enjoy The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo and Race Chaser with Alaska & Willam), according to the platform. Meanwhile, if you like Kendrick Lamar and his fast-paced, sharp lyrics, you probably enjoy quick-witted comedy podcasts like The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast and The H3 Podcast. Fans of Olivia Rodrigo’s cutting and heartwrenching songs about relationships enjoy feminist-based listen Call Her Daddy. And finally, BTS fans are K-pop lovers who want to learn more about the musicians behind the music and often listen to the Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam.

After taking the “Find the One” podcast match quiz, if you're not happy with your recommendations, you can always retake it to find other options. If you’ve always thought you didn’t like podcasts — well, now’s the time to find out if you were wrong.