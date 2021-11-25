Spotify Added A TikTok-Like Feature That Lets You Scroll Through Music Videos

Spotify’s newest experimental feature is a TikTok fanatic’s dream come true. If you’re a big fan of visuals, the best part of new music is checking out the music video the drops with your latest fave song. After all, videos only add to the listening experience and provide a deeper sense of what a song is really about. And while TikTok has generally been the premiere app for video content, Spotify’s newest feature will have you scrolling all day.

According to TechCrunch, Spotify is experimenting with the rollout of a new “discover” tab on their app that will allow you to scroll through songs (set to videos) in a similar fashion to TikTok. The site reported that while songs are being played, a coinciding fullscreen video clip will air simultaneously. Spotify already does a fantastic job at queuing up new music for subscribers with their “Discover Weekly” playlist and suggested songs feature, but the app’s new addition would make it easier than ever for music lovers to seek out new tunes, and also enjoy some cool videos while on the musical hunt.

While the feature is still in beta testing, when available, the video feed is accessible in the fourth tab in the navigation bar as seen below.

Spotify hasn’t confirmed that the feature will be available to the masses, but here’s what they have to say for now.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning.”

The streaming service recognizes that TikTok and the music industry now go hand in hand, and they’re carving their own lane in the space. While it’s still up in the air whether this will become a permanent feature, my fingers are crossed.