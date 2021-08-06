DoorDash Now Has A Way To Order From 2 Spots For A Single Delivery Fee

If you’ve ever wished you could make two orders for one delivery fee on DoorDash, you’re in luck. The delivery platform is finally making it possible to double up on your orders by ordering from two spots, thanks to its new DoubleDash feature, so say goodbye to back-to-back deliveries with extra fees. To get started on your next order, here’s how to use DoorDash’s DoubleDash for a bonus delivery.

DoorDash announced its new DoubleDash feature on Thursday, Aug. 5, and it’s a total game-changer. The feature — which lets you add more items to your original order without an extra delivery charge or a minimum order size — is a simple way to grab other stuff to accompany your food. Both of your orders will come in a single delivery brought to you by the same Dasher. Currently, you won’t be able to use the DoubleDash feature online, so you’ll need to head to your DoorDash app.

From there, complete an order from the restaurant of your choice. After you checkout, you’ll see a pop-up of a map with different stores you can DoubleDash from. So, for example, if you want to get some White Claw to accompany your burger order, you could easily add some from 7-Eleven. Choose the store you want to order from, add the items you’d like to your cart, and then check out to finish. After that, the only thing left to do is wait for your Dasher to deliver both of your orders.

DoubleDash is available with retailers like 7-Eleven, Wawa, The Ice Cream Shop, and DashMart, the platform’s DoorDash-exclusive store that offers convenience and grocery items, as well as some products from local restaurants.

Some select markets will also offer a pilot of DoubleDash for some local restaurants, which makes it possible to add other items from a second restaurant to complement your first restaurant order.

DoorDash’s DoubleDash feature is currently available in the United States and is also coming to Canada and Australia.

Now that you can save by placing a DoubleDash order through DoorDash, it’ll be even easier to get everything you need in one fell swoop. When using DoorDash for delivery, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.