Worldle Turns Wordle Into A Geography Puzzle, If You Prefer Maps Instead Of Words

There’s a spin-off to Wordle that’s getting plenty of love from fans for its new twist on the format. Worldle puts a spin on the daily word game you know and love with some fun geography challenges, rather than linguistic ones. If you’d rather test your map skills than your word knowledge, here’s how to play Worldle.

Wordle has become so popular that it’s gotten plenty of fan-made spin-offs, including Quordle. Another trending alternative you’ll definitely want to check out is Worldle, which was created by Twitter user @teuteuf. Quordle is different from the other games because the aim isn’t to guess words. Like it’s name suggests, Worldle is all about putting a geographical twist on Wordle, so you’ll use your skills to try to figure out the country shown in silhouette using directional clues gained from your guesses.

To give it a shot, head to the official Worldle website. BTW, the game is completely free and doesn’t feature any ads. You’ll be shown the silhouette of a country and you’ll have only six guesses to get the correct answer. When you begin to type your answer, a drop-down list of all the countries will appear, which you can use to help you select your guess.

Since it’s not a word game like Wordle, you won’t be given hints about the correct answer by being shown which letters you got right or wrong after each guess. Instead, you’ll be given info about the location of the target country to help you figure out the right answer. For example, if you incorrectly guess the country France, you’ll be shown how many kilometers or miles away your guess is from the target country (you can opt for either kilometers or miles in your settings.) You’ll also be shown an arrow, which will reveal the direction of the target country relative to your guess (whether it’s south, southeast, east, etc.). Finally, you’ll get a percentage that shows you the proximity of your guess to the target country. The higher the percentage is, the closer you are to the right answer.

If you’re up for an extra challenge, you can also hide the silhouette completely or have the silhouette randomly rotate with each guess you make to up the difficulty — just head to your settings to turn on the modifications.

Now that you know how to play Worldle, you can switch up your usual daily puzzle game with some geography.