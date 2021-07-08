You Can Now Land Your Dream Job With A Video Resume On TikTok

Job seekers can now share their resumes via TikTok, thanks to the launch of a new pilot program. The social media platform is teaming up with companies like Chipotle and Target to invite people to apply for both entry level and more experienced job positions — and the video resume format is a game-changer for showcasing your skills and personality. Here’s how to make a TikTok resume video and stand out from the crowd.

While TikTok might be known as a platform for discovering dance challenges and food hacks, it’s also the go-to place for job hunting during the month of July, thanks to new capabilities for users to recruit job candidates and apply to dream positions. Until July 31, job-seekers can flex their TikTok skills and submit a video resume for U.S.-based positions from well-known companies like e.l.f. beauty, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Nascar, and WWE. You can find a full list of participating companies and open positions at www.tiktokresumes.com. In addition to a number of entry-level positions, you can also find mid and senior-level jobs in industries running the gamut from beauty to media. If you’ve ever wanted to be a video editor at Abercrombie & Fitch or think you’ve got what it takes to be e.l.f. Beauty’s art director, now’s your chance to prove it to the company’s recruiter.

To apply to any position, you’ll need to first film a video resume and share it on your TikTok account using the hashtag #TikTokResumes. Then, go to the job position on www.tiktokresumes.com, tap “apply to job,” and fill out the form with the link of your TikTok resume, your personal information, and a link to your LinkedIn profile. Once you tap “Submit,” you’ll be in the running for the job of your dreams. TikTok video resumes are a great opportunity to let your creativity and personality shine, so make sure that comes through when recording your resume.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

To make sure you nail your TikTok resume, check out some dos and don’ts shared on the TikTok resumes website and get some inspiration from examples of TikTok resumes before you submit your own application. As of July 8, the tag #TikTokResumes has over 56.1 million views. When filming and posting your TikTok, it’s a good idea to make sure your music isn’t too loud, avoid saying your last name and email in the video (that info will be attached to your submission), and you film your video vertically. Also, your profile must be public for at least one month to ensure any potential recruiters can see your video resume. Other tips include using editing tools like voiceover and the green screen to get creative and stand out from the crowd.

This program only goes until July 31, so don’t wait on checking out the job listings and creating a standout TikTok resume.