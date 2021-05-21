Twitter Just Made A Big Change To The Account Verification Process

After a more than three year hiatus, Twitter is bringing back the opportunity to apply for a blue account verification badge, but there are some major changes. On Thursday, May 20, Twitter announced it’s rolling out new guidelines for which Twitter accounts are eligible to get verified as well as the criteria you need to follow in order to be approved. If you don’t have the designation yet and are wondering how to get verified on Twitter, follow a few simple steps in your app to get the blue icon added to your account.

ICYMI, Twitter pressed pause on issuing verification badges in November 2017 to denote the authenticity of accounts of public interest back in 2017. Then, in November 2020, the tech giant announced it had started testing a new policy to fine-tune which users are eligible for the verified designation, which included updating the criteria for verification and automatically removing verified badges from accounts that are no longer eligible, as well as getting feedback from Twitter users about the process. Now, Twitter is ready to unveil its highly-anticipated overhaul.

As of May 20, Twitter users who want their accounts verified will need to have been active for at least the last six months, have complete Twitter profiles (which means there’s a profile name, a profile image, and either a confirmed email address or phone number), and fit in one of these six categories:

Government

Companies, brands and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Verified accounts must also have a record of following Twitter’s rules and policies. Accounts that repeatedly violate these rules will have their badges removed.

Accounts that are already verified do not need to resubmit their applications. However, if you haven’t gotten verified or your designation was removed due to inactivity or your account being incomplete, you can apply to get a blue badge in the Twitter app.

Courtesy of Twitter

Over the next few weeks, all Twitter users will see a brand new verification application in their Account Settings tab. If you want to fill out an application, you can do so by denoting which of the six categories you fall under, choosing a method for identity verification, then submitting your request. Twitter will get back to you in a few days (or weeks, if they’re backlogged with applications) once a decision has been made. If you’re denied and you want to appeal Twitter’s decision, you can reapply after 30 days.

Keep in mind that the verification application will be rolling out gradually to all users, so keep checking back if you don’t see it in your Account Settings right away. Twitter has said it plans to expand the eligible categories to other notable public figures like scientists and academics in the near future, so if you aren’t eligible quite yet, you can follow the Twitter account @Verified to find out about any updates to the verification process as soon as they roll out.