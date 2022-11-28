Spotify Wrapped is right around the corner, but you don’t have to wait until the annual event makes its grand return to get a preview of which artists will make an appearance on your list. You might’ve seen round-ups on your friends’ Instagram Stories of personalized Spotify festival lineups, and while the dream festivals aren’t real, you can try your hand at your own Spotify Instafest to see which of the artists you listen to most will make the cut. The end result is almost as good as Wrapped itself. Here’s how to get your Spotify Instafest concert lineup so you can start daydreaming about your ideal festival.

Your timeline has probably been taken over by fake festival lineups since late November 2022, but you don’t need to be a graphic design expert to join in on the fun. Instafest, which was created by developer and University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, is a third-party website that does the work for you by generating a seriously realistic lineup graphic with three headliners and over 30 “supporting acts” based on you most played artists on Spotify. The best part is, you don’t have to be a Spotify Premium subscriber you use the generator, and it’s a great way to get a peek into what your Spotify Wrapped may look like for this year, too. You can even customize your results even further to include your all-time faves or your go-to artists over the last few months.

Because the website takes care of everything for you, creating your own Instafest is so simple — you just need to know how it works. Here’s a rundown of how to get and customize your personalized lineup, how to share it, and more.

How To Get Spotify Instafest Festival Lineup

If you’re ready to share your fictional festival with your followers, all you have to do is navigate to the Instafest website and click the “Sign in with Spotify” button in green. From there, you’ll be asked to continue with Facebook, Apple, or Google, or you can enter your username (or email) and password manually.

Afterwards, you’ll receive a pop-up notifying you of the information the website will use. Once you accept the terms, Instafest will generate the lineup graphic automatically. Yup, it’s that easy.

How To Customize Spotify Instafest Festival Lineup

Want to make some changes to your lineup? No worries, because once your results have been generated, you’ll see a Customize section on the right that’ll allow you to play around with your setlist. For starters, you can decide whether you want to include your top artists from the last four weeks, last six months, or all-time by clicking the option you want to use and watching your lineup adjust accordingly. Keep in mind, though, that these options may have an impact on the amount of artists to appear at your concert or shorten your festival length by a day or two.

You can also customize the appearance of your lineup by choosing one of three design styles: Malibu Sunrise, LA Twilight, or Mojave Dusk. Lastly, the concert will probably be named after your Spotify username, but you can edit the name to say whatever you want, or just call it Instafest by selecting the option to hide your username.

How To Share Spotify Instafest Festival Lineup

Once you’ve settled on a lineup and design, it’s time to show off your music taste once and for all. To do so, click the “Save and Share” button beneath the Customize section, then click the “Download” button to download your graphic. Once the lineup has been downloaded, you can share the image on your socials manually, are click the “Share” button to post it to your Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook account. You can also press and hold the image to save and share at the same time.

Whether you want to game the system to get a glimpse into your Spotify Wrapped or you want to give your besties a preview of what’s to come, you’re gonna want to get your Instafest results ASAP, because once Spotify Wrapped makes its way to the app, the Instafest fad will likely be put on pause.