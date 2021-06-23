This Sour IG Chat Theme Will Turn Your DMs Into An Olivia Rodrigo Wonderland

Fresh off the May 21 release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Instagram and Facebook are inviting you to bring some of that “good 4 u” energy to your DMs. The tech giant rolled out a new Sour-inspired chat theme for Facebook and Instagram Messenger — and the fun, lilac-hued backdrop is a must if you’ve still got “drivers license” on repeat. Here’s how to get Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Instagram chat theme so you can take the fan-girling one step further.

Facebook officially rolled out the new chat theme on June 10, giving stans a chance to decorate their Facebook and Instagram Messenger chats Olivia Rodrigo-style, i.e. with a light purple background and the iconic stickers she’s seen wearing on her face. Whether you use the theme while hyping up the Sour album with your friends over Messenger is up to you, but it’s so easy to try the limited-edition theme the next time you chat with someone. Keep in mind that like all other special-edition Instagram themes, this one is temporary, so you’ll want to give it a try before it’s gone.

If you want to get Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour theme on Instagram, open the app and go to the top right and tap the Messenger button. There, tap who you want to talk to, and then select the information icon located in the top right corner. From there, you’ll see a “Theme” button. Tap that, then select “Olivia Rodrigo — Sour.”

To try Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour theme on Facebook, simply open up your Facebook Messenger app and tap on the name of the person you want to talk to. From there, you’ll see a “theme” option on their profile. Once you click it, “Olivia Rodrigo Sour” will be the first option to pop up. Tap it, and voila, your chat background will change into a light purple one with Rodrigo’s signature stickers scattered around.

Looking for something else? Facebook also rolled out other special-edition chat themes on June 10, like one inspired by the Fast & The Furious franchise in honor of its 20th anniversary as well as a theme that pays homage to World Oceans Day, so you have no shortage of new options. All of these chat themes are temporary, so don’t wait on giving the Sour one a try and leaning into the Olivia Rodrigo fandom by giving the matching AR filter a go.