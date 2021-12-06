Win Mariah Carey Merch With Your Next McDonald’s Order

McDonald’s Mariah Carey holiday menu kicks off on Dec. 13, and you can even pair your discounts on bites with some exclusive merch from the queen of Christmas. The fast food chain unveiled details about the free Mariah Carey-themed beanies and T-shirts you could snag when you order from the singer’s menu at the Golden Arches — and they’re the ultimate holiday gifts. Here’s how to get Mariah Carey holiday merch at McDonald’s to heat things up this cozy season.

McDonald’s unveiled its exclusive Mariah Carey merch on Monday, Dec. 6, giving fans an extra reason to order off the singer’s menu later this month. ICYMI, Carey teamed up with the fast food chain to celebrate the holidays with 12 days of discounts from Dec. 13 through Dec. 24, with savings on menu items like a classic Cheeseburger (Carey’s own favorite), Chocolate Chip Cookies, and more.

To spread even more cheer, customers can score two merch items when they redeem freebies from the Mariah Carey menu on select days. On Dec. 15, you have a shot at a black beanie with Carey’s signature in gold thread. The Dec. 21 offer will give you a chance to score a black T-shirt with one of the singer’s favorite throwback pics, a shot of Carey donning ‘90s sunglasses, a black spaghetti strap dress, and chowing down on her favorite: a McDonald’s Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

To try your luck at winning Mariah merch, simply claim the free Mariah Carey menu item available on the select days — a bakery item on Dec. 15 and a Sausage McMuffin with Egg on Dec. 21 — through McDonald’s Mobile Order and Pay in the app.

You’ll see the free item listed in the deals section, and you’ll also need to make a minimum purchase of $1 with you order. If you’re one of the first of approximately 10,000 people to redeem the free Mariah Carey menu item that day, you’ll win the designated merch item, aka the beanie or the T-shirt of your dreams.

Though the merch deal is only available on Dec. 15 and Dec. 21, you can still enjoy all the free bites on the Mariah Carey menu throughout December.

When you ring in the season with the singer at McDonald’s, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.