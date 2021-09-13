You Need This DQ Sweater Vest With A Blizzard Pocket — Here's How To Get It

Now that cozy season is finally here, it’s time to rock your sweaters and enjoy some fall flavors. Thankfully, Dairy Queen is making it easier to do both at the same time with its new Sweeter Vest, which is a spin on a classic sweater vest. The fashionable item comes with a custom pocket to carry your Blizzard Treat, of course. Here’s how to get Dairy Queen’s DQ Sweater Vest with a Blizzard pocket to sweeten things up this fall.

Dairy Queen’s Sweeter Vest is the brand’s latest merch offering, and it’s all about celebrating the return of the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu. The new sweater vest comes in two styles: classic argyle with yellow, pink, and brown colors, or a solid pink vest with golden accents. Both designs incorporate fall-inspired colors, which you can wear on top of any shirt of your choice to instantly cozy up your look this season. The vest is not only a fall fashion statement but a super practical item for fans of Dairy Queen’s iconic Blizzards. There’s a special insulated pocket where you can hold the Fall Blizzard of your choice (and protect your hands from getting chilly as the temps dip), as well as a pocket to hold your spoon, making it easy to enjoy the treat while you’re on-the-go.

If you’d like to spice up your wardrobe with a DQ Sweeter Vest, fans can score the piece for free exclusively through a giveaway. To sign up, simply head head to the DQ Sweeter Vest website on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. ET. It’ll only be available while supplies last, so you’ll want to sign up as soon as you can.

While you’re waiting to get your hands on a DQ Sweeter Vest, it’s a good idea to refresh yourself with the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, which hit menus nationwide on Sept. 8. The seasonal Blizzard flavors you can choose from include Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Sea Salt Toffee Fudge,Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough, Oreo Mocha Fudge, and Choco Dipped Strawberry.

When you head to Dairy Queen to grab a fall Blizzard to pair with your Sweeter Vest, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.