Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake Will Be Your Fave Treat This Fall

Fall is just around the corner, which means your favorite pumpkin-flavored menu items will be here before you know it. For a frozen alternative to your PSL, Dairy Queen is bringing its iconic dessert-inspired concoction for 2021: the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. If you’re wondering when Dairy Queen’s Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake is back, it’s arriving just in time for your end-of-summer celebration.

Get ready to transition to cozy season, because the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake is officially making a comeback at Dairy Queen beginning Aug. 30. To make things even better, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is returning alongside the chilled sip, which means you can also enjoy your pumpkin-infused flavors as a frozen treat. Of course, both of Dairy Queen’s Blizzards and shakes will give you a jumpstart on your favorite seasonal flavors with none of the heat.

You can get your first taste of both fall menu items at participating nationwide Dairy Queen locations, which you can find using the brand’s store locator. As always, the menu items will only be here for a limited time beginning Aug. 30 before they disappear once again, so you’ll want to order them while you can.

If you need a refresher on the fall menu items, the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake, which debuted in 2020, is a festive shake perfect for the season. It’s a sweet combo of pumpkin and cookie butter, featuring pumpkin puree, cookie butter that comes from ground cinnamon spice cookies, DQ's vanilla soft serve, and milk, finished off with whipped topping and ground nutmeg. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat pays tribute to the OG fall dessert with a blend of real pumpkin pie bits and DQ’s signature vanilla soft serve. It’s all topped with a whipped topping and a dash of nutmeg. The pumpkin pie-inspired menu item is certainly a seasonal offering you’ll want try out next time you’re craving a Blizzard.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

