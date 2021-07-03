Having Headphone Issues On Zoom? Try These Simple Tips

By now, you’re likely used to all the quirks that come along with using Zoom, but they're always other issues that arise. One of these is when you try to use new headphones with the video conferencing platform, and they aren’t working. Of course, you might assume you’re muted on Zoom, only to find you aren’t. It’s easy to give up using headphones altogether when you can’t figure out the issue. If you’ve been there, here’s how to fix headphones not working on Zoom so you can chat easily.

There are a few reasons why your headphones may not be working on Zoom. Depending on a few factors — including whether you’re using the Zoom phone app or the Zoom desktop client — there are several ways to fix your connection. Sometimes, the microphone input on your headphones isn’t communicating with Zoom so that you can hear other people, but they can’t hear you. Other times, you may have trouble hearing other people through your headphones, despite your own sound coming through. Finally, you may be able to hear others and yourself, but your audio is coming through distorted. Whatever the case, here are some ways to fix your headphones on Zoom so you can keep chatting.

1. Make Sure The Headphones Aren’t Muted

This might sound obvious, but sometimes your headphones have a mute button for the microphone. If yours do, try clicking the mute button to see if they unmute. If that immediately solves the problem, there’s nothing more you need to do.

2. Double-Check Your Bluetooth Connection

Another common mishap is a failed Bluetooth connection. Your headphones may be connected to another device via Bluetooth, so while you thought they were paired to the phone, iPad, or laptop you’re using for Zoom, they aren’t. It’s easy to overlook when you assume they’ve paired automatically. To see what it’s connected to, check the Bluetooth settings on the device you’re using and see if it says you’re connected. If it’s not paired, you’ll need to connect to your device in settings manually. You can also disconnect the Bluetooth from the other device to prompt a connection.

3. Check Your Audio Input On Zoom

It’s possible that Zoom is using your old audio input setting, such as your laptop’s built-in speaker. To check your audio input is on zoom, click the up arrow by your camera button and select “Video Settings” from the menu. Then, select “Audio” and look under the “Microphone” section. If you notice that it’s using something other than your headphones in the drop-down section, make sure to fix it and select the right option from the menu. You can test your microphone from there by selecting “Test Mic” to see if it’s working.

4. If Your Headphones Are Wired, Check The USB Connection

If you’re using wired headphones that connect via USB or a jack auxiliary input, you’ll want to check to make sure the connection is solid. Sometimes, your headphones may not be plugged in all the way, so try that first. If that isn’t the issue, try plugging the headphones into a different USB port (you may have a faulty one). If the headphones you’re using are connected via a headphone jack auxiliary, there may be a problem with your connection there. If your laptop’s jack input is damaged, you can still use your headphones by purchasing a USB to jack connector from Amazon or some other website. This gives you a fresh connection via USB, so you aren’t forced to use a broken jack input.

5. Check Your Speaker Output

If your headphone microphone appears to be working, but you can’t hear the other people in your call, the fix might be simple. Check your Zoom’s speaker settings by heading to “Audio” in Settings. Then look under “Speaker.” Here, you can change which speaker you’re using. Make sure it’s the right one in the drop-down menu, and then test your speaker to ensure it’s working. Sometimes a Bluetooth device connection is a bit confusing, and you’ll need to select your headphones for the mic and “Same as system” for the sound output. You’ll know you’ve got it right when you can hear yourself through your headphones.

6. Make Sure There Aren’t Conflicting Programs Open

When you’re using a computer, you might have other programs open that are allowed to access your mic. If you do, they could be using the mic instead of Zoom. To fix this, you’ll want to close any programs that could be the problem.

7. Check Your Permissions

Using Zoom on mobile is super convenient, but sometimes you forget to check the proper permissions when you set up a new app. You may not have allowed Zoom to access your microphone. To check, head to your Android or your iPhone’s settings and go to “Apps” then “Zoom.” You should see the permissions section under the app information. There, you’ll be able to see if you’ve allowed Zoom to access your microphone. If it’s off, tap to toggle it on.

If none of the above solutions fix your problem, you can try rebooting your computer or phone and reopening the app. Otherwise, you may have broken headphones. Make sure you test your headphones using other recording or playback apps to see if the headphones are the problem.

Most of the fixes are pretty easy, so after you sort out your headphone issues, you should be golden to chat on Zoom whether you’re using a wire set or Bluetooth.