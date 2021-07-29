Win A Year Of Free Doritos Locos Tacos With This Taco Bell Giveaway

Taco Bell is officially making every day Taco Tuesday with a sweet giveaway. From July 29 through Aug. 18, the chain is gifting 100 fans free tacos for a year — and it’s super easy to cast your name in the running as long as you’re a rewards member. Here’s how to enter Taco Bell's "Free Tacos For A Year" sweepstakes to potentially score 365 days of freebies.

Starting on Thursday, July 29 through Aug. 18, you can enter to win free tacos for a year either by making an in-store purchase and scanning your receipt through the Taco Bell or by sending in a mail-in entry. There’s just one catch: you need to be a Taco Bell Rewards member, meaning you’ll need to sign up for free if you haven’t already. Taco Bell will be picking either four or five winners each day, making for a total of 100 when the 21-day entry period is over.

Here’s how entering works. The first option is to go to a Taco Bell store and make any purchase in-restaurant. As always when eating in or ordering takeout, make sure to follow the CDC guidelines for the most updated public health rules. Once the cashier hands you your receipt, scan the barcode on it in the Taco Bell app. Taco Bell will then send an entry code to your email as well as directions to enter the sweepstakes. You can enter once per day, giving you 21 opportunities to hit the jackpot, aka the ability to redeem a free taco in the Taco Bell app for 365 days. Any of Taco Bell’s taco offerings are up for grabs, so get ready to load up on those Doritos Locos Tacos and Chalupa Supremes.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

You can also enter into the giveaway without making a purchase by sending in a mail-in entry. To do this, you’ll need to fill out a 3-inch by 5-inch card with the following hand-written information:

Your complete name

Valid e-mail address tied to your account

Street address with city, state, and ZIP code

Telephone number

Date of birth ( in the MM/DD/YYYY format)

You’ll send your completed card to: Taco Bell Rewards: Free Tacos for a Year Sweepstakes, PO Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI 48325. You can also mail this information in once per day until the sweepstakes period is over.

You have 21 chances to score 365 days worth of free tacos, so don’t sleep on signing up for the company’s rewards program if you haven’t already.