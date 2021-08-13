Halloween fans, break out your spookiest skills because Spirit Halloween wants to find a Chief Spirit Officer. If Halloween is your thing, you’ll want to show off your spirit for the seasonal retailer because you could win $10,000, free costumes for a decade, and a spot hosting a social media series. To put your love for all things spooky to the test, here’s how to enter Spirit Halloween’s Chief Spirit Officer contest for your shot at major prizes.

Spirit Halloween unveiled its first-ever Chief Spirit Officer contest on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and no matter what your fave Halloween pastime is, you’re invited to apply. The official Chief Spirit Officer will score cash, free costumes, and a VIP shopping experience. If that wasn’t enough, the winner will also get to host Spirit Halloween’s social media series on TikTok or Instagram through October. You can easily enter by taking a photo or recording a video that shows off your spirit.

Keep in mind Spirit Halloween wants to see your passion for Halloween and its stores and why you’d like to be the Chief Spirit Officer. So when planning your post, make sure you include your special skills like decorating, DIY, makeup application, or whatever you think you’re a Hallo-expert in. Upload your public photo or video with the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContest and tag @SpiritHalloween before posting it to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 29, so don’t sleep on applying.

Spirit Halloween’s panel of Halloween experts will pick a winner five days after the contest closes. The judging panel includes NSYNC’s Lance Bass, songwriter Nick Lutsko, and some Spirit Halloween executives. Entries will be judged for passion, creativity, expertise in a Halloween subject, and on-camera presence. Once the Chief Spirit Officer will be notified shortly after, Bass will also share the big news in a social media post.

If you’re crowned the Chief Spirit Officer, you’ll win a two-day trip for you and one guest to Spirit Halloween’s headquarters (or flagship store) in mid-September. There, you’ll film all the content for the company’s social media series, covering topics like Halloween news, trends for spooky season 2021, and behind-the-scenes tips and tricks.

You’ll also receive $10,000 cash, free Spirit Halloween costumes for a decade via 10 $50 gift cards, and a VIP shopping experience at your local Spirit Halloween worth $500 to deck out your space for the holiday, all paid out to you on or before Oct. 31.

While there will only be one Chief Spirit Officer, five runner-up prizes are also up for grabs: $100 worth of Spirit Halloween swag, plus a $100 gift card to shop with this October.

After you apply, you can hit up your local Spirit Halloween for some spooky inspo. When you do, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.