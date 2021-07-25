Win The New England Getaway Of Your Dreams In Spindrift Spiked's Sweepstakes

Get ready to recharge with a free Nantucket vacay that comes complete with plenty of sparkling seltzer. Spindrift Spiked is offering you the chance to win a New England getaway where you can enjoy luxurious accommodation, outdoor eats, and more. If you’re ready for a relaxing long weekend, here’s how to enter Spindrift Spiked’s Nantucket getaway.

Summer is certainly the perfect time to take a break from the day-to-day hustle. That’s why during the Nantucket Getaway sweepstakes, Spindrift Spiked is giving one lucky fan and their guest a 3-day, 2-night stay on Nantucket, Massachusetts. During the long weekend, you’ll get to explore Nantucket’s beautiful coastline, eat at outdoor restaurants, and stay at a luxurious hotel. Of course, you’ll also enjoy plenty of the brand’s fan-favorite sparkling seltzer for free.

You can enter the sweepstakes by heading to the Nantucket Getaway sweepstakes through August 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. On the entry form, you’ll need to fill out your basic contact info, including your name, email address, and location. The brand will select one winner through a random drawing on or about August 6.

If you’re the grand prize winner, you’ll get one vacay to Nantucket for you and your guest, which includes round trip flights and hotel accommodations at Greydon House (and a minibar stocked with Spindrift Spiked). To top it off, you’ll get a $1,150 Visa gift card, which you can use at Nantucket’s popular eateries, such as Nautalis, Black Eyed Susans, and The Beet. To stay active, you can opt for either one free barre class or a round of golf. Rounding out your long weekend getaway is a bike tour of the island and passes to local museums like Whaling Museum, for a total approximate value of $4,895. Since the trip needs to be complete either on or before August 31, 2022, you have plenty of time to schedule the vacay when you’re free.

Since the sweepstakes ends on August 5, you’ll want to enter ASAP for your chance to take the ultimate weekend trip.