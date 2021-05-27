Pop-Tarts Will Hook You Up With Sweet Prizes For Guessing This Mystery Flavor

There’s a mystery to solve, and it could win you some pastry-themed prizes. Pop-Tarts launched its first “Mister E” Flavor in late May, and to celebrate, the brand wants you to play super-sleuth. Whether you’re a pro at detecting flavors or not, here’s how to guess Pop-Tarts Mystery flavor for a chance to win prizes like hoodies and an Xbox Series S.

Pop-Tarts unveiled its “Mister E” Flavor on May 19, and it's rolling out to stores nationwide. Starting on Thursday, May 27, you can enter the brand’s mystery flavor contest by picking up a box of Mister E Pop-Tarts and giving it a taste test. After you give the flavor a taste to pick out what it might be, scan the QR code on the front of the box (you’ll find it printed inside the Pop-Tart’s glasses) to visit the sweepstakes website. From there, you’ll help the Mister E character through augmented reality (AR) clues and then submit your guess for a chance to score cool prizes. Be sure to submit your entry by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.

Once the Pop-Tarts contest concludes, the brand will reveal the flavor on Pop-Tarts' official Twitter, its Instagram account, and Facebook.

You can also enter the Pop-Tarts Mystery Flavor contest by mail without making a purchase. To do so, fill out a 3 by 5-inch piece of paper with your name, address, zip code, phone number, age, and Kellogg’s Family Rewards account number, along with what mystery flavor Pop-Tart you’d like to try. Then, send it to Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Mystery Flavor Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 7749, Kalamazoo, MI 49003-7749, postmarked by Aug. 31.

After the contest’s random drawing on Sept. 8, while winners will receive a notification that they’ve won via email or phone sometime during the week of Sept. 6. Kellogg’s will select a total of 132 winners, including 10 grand prize winners of an Xbox Series S console. Other prizes include 50 Pop-Tarts-themed hoodies and 72 Pop-Tarts embroidered hats.

Courtesy of Pop-Tarts

If you don’t see Mister E Flavor Pop-Tarts at your local grocery store yet, they should be available by the end of May.

When you head to grab a box of Pop-Tarts Mystery Flavor to give them a taste, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.