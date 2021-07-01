Malibu Rum is marking patio season’s halfway point with a sweet giveaway that’s serving major TGIF energy. Whether or not you’re able to clock out early before the weekend and take advantage of a “Summer Friday,” the company is rewarding fans who are at least 21 years old for virtually leaving the office. In addition to the chance to win $2,021, you could score a Funshine kit filled with pool floats, pineapple glasses, and more sweet merch. Here’s how to enter Malibu’s #FunshineFriday sweepstakes to potentially be one of the 63 winners.

From Friday, July 2 through Friday, Sept. 3, you can cast your name in the running every Friday by heading to www.maliburumdrinks.com/letthefunshine/ and “punching out” between noon through 6 p.m. ET on the virtual clock. To get started, you first need to fill out a form with your name, date of birth, email address, state, and zip code, then tap “Submit.” Once it strikes noon on a Friday during this time period, you can sign in with your email and click on the image of a countdown clock to see if you’re an instant winner. You can literally enter once every Friday afternoon until Sept. 3, so you might want to consider signing up for an ongoing calendar reminder on the website so you don’t forget to keep checking back.

Courtesy of Malibu

The 63 prizes up for grabs include three Malibu bowling games (worth $100 a piece) as well as 50 Malibu Funshine Friday merchandise kits (also worth $100 a piece) that feature fun items like a pineapple pool float, Malibu visors, pineapple cups, a Beach Ball drinking vessel, and a ring toss game. Finally, the grand prize (which will be awarded to 10 people) includes a $2,021 gift card along with one of the Funshine Friday merchandise kits. In short, there’s plenty of pineapple-inspired merch and cash to go around if you’re one of the lucky winners.

Casting your name in the running for one of these sweet prizes really couldn’t be easier, so fill out your entry form to get started — and set a reminder to virtually clock out once your “Summer Friday” comes around.