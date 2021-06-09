Win $4K For The Ultimate Summer Vacay With This Clutch Sweepstakes

Leinenkugel’s wants you to enjoy your summer shandy in the most perfect place this year, and all you have to do is enter the brand’s “Doc for Docks” summer vacation sweepstakes that could win you a sweet lake getaway. The promotion is all about swapping the time you’ve spent watching movies and TV (especially all the documentaries) on streaming streaming services last year for an outdoor adventure this summer. If you’re ready to take a trip on Leinenkugel’s dime, here’s how to enter Leinenkugel’s “Doc for Docks” 2021 sweepstakes.

Since plenty of people across the country spent time indoors last year, Leinenkugel’s is offering fans the chance to win some sweet prizes based on exactly how much time they spent on streaming services (looking at you, Netflix and Hulu). If you’re always caught up on the latest shows, you’ll certainly want to give this sweepstakes a shot — after all, you could win a $4,000 stipend for a lake retreat to seriously heat things up (and cool things down, because hello, you’ll be by the lake!) this summer.

In an emailed statement to Elite Daily, Leinenkugel’s Associate Marketing Manager, Crystal Hubert, shares why the brand wants to help fund an outdoor getaway for a lucky fan. “As a Midwestern brand, we know summers are best spent at the lake, and we’re excited to help our fellow lake-lovers do so with a cold Leinenkugel’s in hand.”

Courtesy of Leinenkugel's

To enter the contest, head to the Leinenkugel’s “Doc for Docks” sweepstakes website by 11:59 p.m. CT on June 23. You’ll then need to enter your contact info, as well as an estimate of how many hours you spent watching online videos in 2020. You have the option of 0-10, 11-20, 21-40, and over 40 hours.

After you’ve completed the entry form, you’ll get a notification on your screen that tells you whether or not you’ve won a game play, which gives you one entry into the sweepstakes. The brand will also select 10 sweepstakes winners through a random drawing on or around June 24.

If you’re a game play winner, you’ll get a six-pack of Leinenkugel’s in the form of a $10 Visa prepaid card. The 10 sweepstakes winners will receive $4,000 each, which they can use to plan the ultimate lake vacay. To top it off, you’ll also get a Leinenkugel’s canooler (which is a canoe-shaped beer cooler) and other branded merch so that you’re all set for your trip.

As you enter, keep in mind you’ll need to be a resident of the United States and at least 21 years old to try your luck at the promotion. Since the sweepstakes officially ends on June 23, you’ll want to submit the best estimate of your streaming time ASAP.