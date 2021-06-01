You Could Win A $10K Vacation With 3 Friends To Make Up For Missed Trips

Get ready to dust off your suitcase because you could win an all-expenses-paid vacay from Golden Road Brewing. The LA-based brewery wants to give someone who canceled a dream vacay the chance to take it cost-free. If you postponed a trip in 2020, here’s how to enter Golden Road’s “Trip to Mango County” $10,000 giveaway for a chance to finally take that trip.

Golden Road Brewing announced its “Trip to Mango County” contest on June 1, and the prize package is worth nearly $11,000. In celebration of summer trips, the brewing company launched a parody tourism campaign called “Mango County” with The Good Place alum D’Arcy Carden and comedians from Upright Citizens Brigade, including Hannah Pilkes, Raiza Licea, Jon Gabrus, Shukri R. Abdi, and Will Hines. In the five-part comedic video series, Carden plays a resident travel agent, inviting you to visit the fictional destination of Mango County, inspired by the brand’s award-winning Mango Cart Wheat Ale, which features a fresh, summery mango flavor.

The parody campaign will encourage users to visit their own Mango County — aka your dream destination for a summer getaway — after postponing or canceling your trip in 2020. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate vacay package, worth a total of $10,700 for an all-expenses-paid getaway. To enter if you’re 21 or older, head to visitmangocounty.com and show proof of your canceled or postponed trip (such as a receipt, a plane ticket, or a reservation) and explain who you want to take with you. You’ll want to enter before the contest closes on Friday, June 18, if you’re serious about finding your summer state of mind.

The winner will receive a notification that they’ve won by Tuesday, July 6, and get a four-day paid trip to a destination of their choice with three friends. Included in the package are one $4,000 Airbnb gift card, four $1,000 airline gift cards, a prepaid gift card for $700 worth of car rental or rideshare fees, four prepaid gift cards of $400 for a daily stipend, and four Gold Road Brewing gift cards of $100 to enjoy some brews.

Even if you don’t win the contest, you can still achieve that summer state of mind by enjoying some quintessential summertime brews. You can get Mango Cart and Golden Road’s other summer-forward beers like Melon Cart and Pineapple Cart in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as single can sizes of 12- and 25-ounces, nationwide. To find their brews near you, check Golden Road’s beer finder.

If you’re ready to sip on some Mango Cart this summer, remember to check the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking before heading to the store.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.