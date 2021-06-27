You Could Win A Free Trip To Disney World By In Disney's Magic Makers Contest

There’s a new sweepstakes that could win you an all-paid vacay to Disney World. Yep, you heard that right — Disney is offering fans the chance to win a getaway to the iconic theme park in Orlando, Florida with its new Magic Makers contest. If you’re ready take a trip of a lifetime, here’s how to enter Disney’s Magic Makers contest.

Disney’s new contest is all about celebrating Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary and its magical community. That’s why the brand is awarding 50 lucky fans with a vacay to the theme park as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+.

Here’s how it works: On the Disney Magic Makers website, you can nominate up to five people you know (including yourself) who you consider to be “Disney Magic Makers.” According to the official rules, a Disney Magic Maker is someone who “goes above and beyond to help others in [their] community.” You’ll need to submit your nominations by the end of the promotion period on 11:59 p.m. ET on October 1.

You’ll need to submit the contact info of your nominee, including full name, email address, location, phone number, and your relation to the nominee. BTW, it’s important that the nominee is someone you know personally, and that you get permission from them to submit their contact info into the contest. You’ll also need write an essay of no more than 150 words describing how the nominee helps others in the community and why you’re nominating them. The nominees will be evaluated by judges based on their action, inspiration, and courageous spirit in helping the community, so it’s a good idea to highlight these traits in your essay if you can.

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket/Getty Images

At the end of the contest, 50 finalists will be selected to receive five-day/four-night vacations to Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida for the winner and up to three guests (including roundtrip flights, hotel accommodations, theme park tickets, and more) as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+. The approximate value of each prize is $10,099.99.

Since the contest officially ends on October 1, you’ll want to start brainstorming your list of Disney Magic Makers soon.