‘Tis the season to be kind. To get you in the holiday spirit, Snapchat is teaming up with none other than Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner to encourage more kindness this season. That’s right, the Kim Kardashian and her momager extraordinaire want to help you get paid for being so dang nice. The new Spotlight #KindnessChallenge will reward three lucky Snapchatters with gifts from $100,000 worth of prizes. Here’s what you need to know about how to do Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner’s Kindness Snapchat challenge.

On Dec. 9, Snapchat announced its #KindnessChallenge in Spotlight with a little help from hosts Kardashian and Jenner. The giving season Spotlight challenge wants U.S.-based Snapchatters to surprise a loved one with Snaps brimming with compliments, love, and, of course, kindness. The top Snap will receive $50,000, the second Snap will earn $30,000, and the Snap user in third place will get $20,000. That’s $100,000 in total, babe.

To submit to the #KindnessChallenge, you’ll first need the Snapchat app. Once you’re in the app, tap on the “Play” button all the way to the bottom right to get to the Spotlight page. Then, tap the “Trending” arrow on the top right, and you’ll be brought to all the trending Spotlight hashtags, songs, and challenges. Tap on the #KindnessChallenge, select “Okay” to accept the official rules, and record your vid. When you’re done, tap “Send To” in the bottom corner, and look for the #KindnessChallenge under Spotlight at the top. Tap the send arrow in the bottom right, and you’re on your way to $50,000.

Spotlight submissions of any kind can be up to 60 seconds long, so remember to make every second count.

To kick it off (and get some inspo), watch as Kim and Kris call their family and friends, like Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Stephanie Shepherd, and remind them how “beautiful,” “fabulous,” “thoughtful,” and “generous” they are.

According to the Spotlight Challenges Official Rules page, the winning Snaps will be picked from a group of the top 50 most relevant and highest viewed entries. The entries are judged on the following: creativity and originality, innovative use of Snapchat tools, unique POV, and entertainment value. To increase your chances of seeing your Snap in the top three, make sure to read the Spotlight content guidelines before you record. The deadline to submit your Snap is Dec. 16 at 3 a.m. ET, per a Snap spokesperson, and you must be 16 years or older and based in the United States to enter.

Better start making a list of all your bestie’s greatest qualities now, because you’re definitely not gonna want to miss out on this challenge.