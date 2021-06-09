Airbnb Wants To Pay For You To Travel The World For A Year

Get ready to plan your dream vacation because you could win a year’s worth of Airbnb stays. Whether you’ve been dreaming up your “workcation” or want a year off, you’ll want to apply to Airbnb’s Live Anywhere Program for a chance to stay wherever you want for free (well, anywhere with Airbnb listing, that is). Airbnb wants to inspire you to find your dream spot so that you can live your #bestlife, and the company wants to help fund it, too.

With many people are working from home and a lot doing so permanently, Airbnb announced the Live Anywhere program on Wednesday, June 9, and it’s all about helping you discover the possibilities of living in different locales. Taking inspo from the brand’s May 2021 Report on Travel and Living survey — which revealed a 10% increase in Q1 2021 of long-term stays of 28 days or longer as compared to 2019 — Airbnb will give 12 people the chance to take some extended vacations.

The 12 winners (and up to three co-travelers each) will score approximately one year of Airbnb stays, a stipend for transportation and other travel costs, and, of course, the experience of a lifetime. I mean, with a prize package is worth up to $45,000, it’s gotta be pretty good. Your costs covered will depend on how many people travel. For example, winners will receive between $12,000 to $24,000 for Airbnb stays for each five-month period (one scheduled for September 2021 and one for February 2022), as well as a one-time stipend of $5,000 to $12,000 for transportation and other travel-related costs.

To apply, go to Airbnb’s Live Anywhere application page, and fill out the form with your contact details. You’ll also need to answer some questions, such as why you want to live anywhere on Airbnb for a year. When you’re done, hit “Submit” and start dreaming up all the places you’d go. Make sure you get your entry in before 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 30, or you’ll miss the chance.

You’ll need to be at least 18 to enter, and the contest is open to U.S. residents and residents in more than 20 countries.

The winners will be selected in two rounds. First, Airbnb will notify finalists via email no later than July 5, and those selected will need to submit a two-minute video about why they want to live anywhere by July 9. If you make it to the second round, you’ll have an interview with the contest’s review panel by July 16. Finally, Airbnb will select and notify its winners via email by July 19.

If you win, the onboarding process will be in July and August to make a game plan, and you’ll begin traveling in September 2021. Winners will need to stay exclusively at Airbnbs for the entire 10 months, but you’ll also have the option of listing your home on Airbnb to pick up some extra cash. You’ll be able to travel anywhere that doesn’t have COVID-19 restrictions, but if you plan on traveling internationally, you’ll want to make sure your passport is valid through at least Feb. 21, 2023.

Now that you’re feeling inspired, map out your destinations and make sure you put in your application before the time is up.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.