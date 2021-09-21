This 99-Cent Advent Calendar Is Filled With Pink Starbursts

Starburst is celebrating self-love this fall with a new offering that’s packed with both sweet treats and inspiring messages. The candy company is dropping a limited-edition advent calendar that features not only a month’s worth of Pink Starbursts, but motivating prompts and activities that’ll pump you up everyday. Here’s how to get Starburst’s All Pink “Do You” Challenge advent calendar way before the holidays for only 99 cents.

Starburst unveiled its new advent calendar on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in an email to Elite Daily, and it’s packed with some serious inspo for candy lovers. The calendar features 30 days worth of windows filled with Pink Starburst, of course, as well as different prompts, messages, and activities. The challenges are all themed around “excercis[ing] the mind, body, and soul,” per the press release, to help you prioritize self-love and positive vibes.

To add to the fun, there are some windows that include surprise prizes. Since the brand didn’t reveal what those prizes are (but they assure fans that they’re “really good”), you’ll just need to complete the countdown yourself to find out what exactly is behind those special windows.

If you’re at least 16 years old, you can get your hands on the sweet advent calendar when it goes on sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28. Simply head to the Starburst All Pink #DoYou Challenge advent calendar website to order a calendar for only 99 cents. Since there’s only a limited amount of calendars being sold, it’s a good idea to snag the bargain ASAP when it drops.

Courtesy of Starburst

If you aren’t able to get your hands on a Starburst All Pink advent calendar, don’t fret. The brand will be debuting a similar self-love challenge on its website after the calendars are sold out, where you’ll be able to “practice self-love at [your] own pace.”

As you wait for the advent calendar to drop on Sept. 28, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Starburst Airs, which should be rolling out at select retailers soon before its nationwide release in 2022. Available in Original and Sour Tropical varieties, the new candies put a gummy twist on the Starburst you know and love. When you head to the store to stock up on Starbursts, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.