Jason DeRulo is teaming up with Hotwire to give one wannabe traveler the vacation of a lifetime, including up to $50,000 towards the hotel room of your choice and a sweet private jet to get you there. The catch? Get ready to brush up on your TikTok skills, because Hotwire’s Hotel Goals TikTok contest with Jason DeRulo calls for some serious creativity. Here’s how to enter for a chance to score a celebrity-approved hotel stay.

As travel starts to open back up, Jason DeRulo is giving TikTokers a challenge that’ll appeal to anyone suffering from wanderlust — and the winner will score some seriously sweet prizes: up to $50,000 worth of travel to a domestic location of your choosing. The prize money will cover your choice of lodging and a round trip flight in a private jet for you and all your guests, so you can go all out when it comes to picking a luxury hotel to stay at. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to take part in the challenge, as DeRulo demonstrates in his kick-off TikTok.

In his TikTok video, the “Savage Love” singer shows himself having an unfortunate accident while changing the diaper of his newborn son, Jason King, before virtually transporting himself and his dog to a dreamy five-star island getaway with the help of his imagination and some green screen ~skills~. To enter, all you need to do is take a leaf from DeRulo’s book to create a TikTok showing why you need a getaway, then use TikTok’s Green Screen effect to show yourself enjoying the swanky vacation of your dreams.

You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday, July 12 to cast your name in the running. Create a TikTok account if you don’t have one already, then follow Hotwire’s TikTok account. Next, create a TikTok video that’s no longe than 15 seconds long following DeRulo’s prompt, then post it using the hashtag #HotwireHotelGoals, and you’re good to go. The winner will be chosen by July 16, meaning you could be potentially booking this bucket list getaway in just a few weeks.

Courtesy of Hotwire

Judges will be evaluating the TikToks based on creativity and originality, the quality of the submission, as well as how well it fits the theme of the challenge, so you’ll want to keep these factors in mind when making your TikTok. The competition is bound to be stiff, so take some time to make your TikTok entry extra creative before posting it.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.