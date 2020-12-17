Make Your Calls So Festive With These Home Alone Zoom Backgrounds
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.
It's been 31 years since Home Alone first graced audiences with its out-of-the-box premise, but it's still on top of almost everyone's holiday movie list. As you get ready for all your virtual gatherings, you can switch it up and channel Kevin McCallister on your end-of-year calls. It’s easy to bring the holiday spirit of Home Alone to your virtual parties and run-of-the-mill video calls. There are plenty of classic moments in the ‘90s films to choose from. To get you started, here are some of the best Home Alone Zoom backgrounds from the OG and Home Alone 2.
Home Alone is undoubtedly quotable, but it’s even better when you can feature a movie scene as a virtual background and quote your fave lines yourself. Enter Zoom backgrounds. Now, you can celebrate with a background that (almost) screams, "Kevin!" To download these Zoom backgrounds, you'll need to right-click to save them to your computer. Then, you'll upload them to Zoom by heading to Settings and clicking on the Backgrounds & Filters tab. From there, select the plus sign (+) to upload the image of your choice.
From iconic moments like Kevin's aftershave scream to his scare tactics — "Keep the change, ya filthy animal" — these backgrounds for Zoom will fit the bill for any McCallister stans. Plus, some shots have some truly festive vibes.
1. The Pizza Scene
You can't forget when the McCallisters’ house is packed with family for the holidays, and there's no cheese pizza left for Kevin, which leads to him tackling Buzz, spilled milk, and a whole lotta glaring eyes on Kevin.
2. Fuller's Pepsi
Fuller might remind you of one of your own cousins as a kid, and even if he doesn't, the close-up shot of him not going easy on the Pepsi is a classic.
3. Fuller’s Mishap
When Kevin attacks his brother Buzz after there’s no cheese pizza left, the chaos includes Fuller’s face getting squished by one of the dining room chairs.
4. "I Made My Family Disappear."
That moment when Kevin realizes he's home alone is iconic.
5. "Kevin!"
Catherine O'Hara's face when she realizes Kevin is home alone is so on point.
6. Little Nero's Pizza Guy
The teen delivering pizza from Little Nero's Pizza in the flick starts the movie off right, by knocking over the McCallisters’ statue with his car.
7. Kevin's Bedhead
Kevin's morning is already off to an odd start with some serious bedhead, and then he finds out his family is gone.
8. The McCallister House
The nostalgic Colonial-style house the family lives in quickly becomes the backdrop for all Kevin’s antics.
9. Sledding Down The Stairs
The first thing to do when you're an 8-year-old who's home alone is sled down the stairs.
10. The Aftershave Scream
Kevin learned being an adult isn't always all fun and games, especially when it comes to aftershave.
11. Kevin Screaming (Again)
Macaulay Culkin had a ton of iconic screams in Home Alone, but this one looking directly into the camera is one of the best.
12. The Mountain Of Ice Cream
Kevin lived out every kid's dream with a mountain of ice cream and a forbidden movie, aka "eating junk and watching rubbish."
13. Decorating The Tree
What's a holiday movie with a tree decorating scene? But of course, this is when Kevin starts planning to prevent Harry and Marv from robbing the house.
14. Kevin In Front Of The Van
There's yet another Kevin scream when Harry and Marv almost hit him with their van.
15. Harry's Gold Tooth
One of the key things that helps Kevin recognize Joe Pesci's Harry is his shiny gold tooth.
16. Kevin Jumping On The Bed
Kevin gets into all kinds of antics, but he's a pro at jumping on his parents' bed.
17. The Mannequin Party
Kevin's rigged party scene with the mannequins from his basement, as well as a clutch Michael Jordan cutout, is nothing if not pure genius.
18. Kevin Singing Into His Comb
TBH, Kevin's rendition of "White Christmas" could give Bing Crosby a run for his money.
19. "Keep The Change, Ya Filthy Animal"
One of the most memorable moments is Kevin using the fake movie Angels with Filthy Souls as a way to scare people off, including Marv.
20. Asking Santa For His Family
When Kevin rushes to ask a Santa impersonator for his help, he's not too much help, but he does give Kevin some Tic Tacs.
21. The Polka Gang
Once Kevin’s mom knows her son is home alone, she does everything she can to get back to the house, including hitching a ride inside a bus with a band of polka players.
22. Harry Covered In Feathers
That moment when Marv asks Harry why he's dressed like a chicken:
23. Reunited At Last
The first movie wouldn't be anything without the happy ending when Kevin is reunited with his family after his adventure.
24. Kevin’s Tape Recorder
When Home Alone 2: Lost In New York begins, Kevin totes around a tape recorder to keep tabs on just about anything you can think of.
25. Intruding On His Uncle
When Kevin needs to get something from the bathroom, he tries not to look as he walks in on his Uncle Frank in the shower.
26. Buzz Making Fun Of Kevin’s Ears
Although Kevin has a nice solo in their Christmas choir at their church, his brother Buzz totally ruins it by making fun of Kevin’s ears, shining the fake candles behind them.
27. The Sticky Bandits
While Marv and Harry were “The Wet Bandits” in the first movie, once they escape from prison, Marv decides they’re now “The Sticky Bandits.”
28. Mr. Hector, The Concierge
When Kevin checks into The Plaza Hotel, he meets Mr. Hector, a suspicious concierge who will do anything to find out why Kevin appears to be on his own.
29. Reunited In New York
Kevin again gets separated from his parents, mistakenly boarding a flight to New York City. It’s there that Harry and Marv find him again.
30. “We Love You”
Kevin outsmarts all the adults on the hotel staff, despite being so young. At a moment he needs an escape, he plays a scene from Angels with Even Filthier Souls — the sequel to the first gangster flick he watched when he was home alone — which asks the staff to get on their knees and “tell me you love me.”
31. Skeletal Marv
When Kevin sabotages Marv and Harry’s attempts to harm him, Marv gets electrocuted so badly you can see his skeleton, but only for a moment.
32. A Pure Friendship
Kevin befriends the Pigeon Lady of Central Park and shares a heartwarming moment with her after all his troubles are over.
