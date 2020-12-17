Make Your Calls So Festive With These Home Alone Zoom Backgrounds

It's been 31 years since Home Alone first graced audiences with its out-of-the-box premise, but it's still on top of almost everyone's holiday movie list. As you get ready for all your virtual gatherings, you can switch it up and channel Kevin McCallister on your end-of-year calls. It’s easy to bring the holiday spirit of Home Alone to your virtual parties and run-of-the-mill video calls. There are plenty of classic moments in the ‘90s films to choose from. To get you started, here are some of the best Home Alone Zoom backgrounds from the OG and Home Alone 2.

Home Alone is undoubtedly quotable, but it’s even better when you can feature a movie scene as a virtual background and quote your fave lines yourself. Enter Zoom backgrounds. Now, you can celebrate with a background that (almost) screams, "Kevin!" To download these Zoom backgrounds, you'll need to right-click to save them to your computer. Then, you'll upload them to Zoom by heading to Settings and clicking on the Backgrounds & Filters tab. From there, select the plus sign (+) to upload the image of your choice.

From iconic moments like Kevin's aftershave scream to his scare tactics — "Keep the change, ya filthy animal" — these backgrounds for Zoom will fit the bill for any McCallister stans. Plus, some shots have some truly festive vibes.

1. The Pizza Scene

You can't forget when the McCallisters’ house is packed with family for the holidays, and there's no cheese pizza left for Kevin, which leads to him tackling Buzz, spilled milk, and a whole lotta glaring eyes on Kevin.

20th Century Fox

2. Fuller's Pepsi

Fuller might remind you of one of your own cousins as a kid, and even if he doesn't, the close-up shot of him not going easy on the Pepsi is a classic.

20th Century Fox

3. Fuller’s Mishap

When Kevin attacks his brother Buzz after there’s no cheese pizza left, the chaos includes Fuller’s face getting squished by one of the dining room chairs.

20th Century Fox

4. "I Made My Family Disappear."

That moment when Kevin realizes he's home alone is iconic.

20th Century Fox

5. "Kevin!"

Catherine O'Hara's face when she realizes Kevin is home alone is so on point.

20th Century Fox

6. Little Nero's Pizza Guy

The teen delivering pizza from Little Nero's Pizza in the flick starts the movie off right, by knocking over the McCallisters’ statue with his car.

20th Century Fox

7. Kevin's Bedhead

Kevin's morning is already off to an odd start with some serious bedhead, and then he finds out his family is gone.

20th Century Fox

8. The McCallister House

The nostalgic Colonial-style house the family lives in quickly becomes the backdrop for all Kevin’s antics.

20th Century Fox

9. Sledding Down The Stairs

The first thing to do when you're an 8-year-old who's home alone is sled down the stairs.

20th Century Fox

10. The Aftershave Scream

Kevin learned being an adult isn't always all fun and games, especially when it comes to aftershave.

20th Century Fox

11. Kevin Screaming (Again)

Macaulay Culkin had a ton of iconic screams in Home Alone, but this one looking directly into the camera is one of the best.

20th Century Fox

12. The Mountain Of Ice Cream

Kevin lived out every kid's dream with a mountain of ice cream and a forbidden movie, aka "eating junk and watching rubbish."

20th Century Fox

13. Decorating The Tree

What's a holiday movie with a tree decorating scene? But of course, this is when Kevin starts planning to prevent Harry and Marv from robbing the house.

20th Century Fox

14. Kevin In Front Of The Van

There's yet another Kevin scream when Harry and Marv almost hit him with their van.

20th Century Fox

15. Harry's Gold Tooth

One of the key things that helps Kevin recognize Joe Pesci's Harry is his shiny gold tooth.

20th Century Fox

16. Kevin Jumping On The Bed

Kevin gets into all kinds of antics, but he's a pro at jumping on his parents' bed.

20th Century Fox

17. The Mannequin Party

Kevin's rigged party scene with the mannequins from his basement, as well as a clutch Michael Jordan cutout, is nothing if not pure genius.

20th Century Fox

18. Kevin Singing Into His Comb

TBH, Kevin's rendition of "White Christmas" could give Bing Crosby a run for his money.

20th Century Fox

19. "Keep The Change, Ya Filthy Animal"

One of the most memorable moments is Kevin using the fake movie Angels with Filthy Souls as a way to scare people off, including Marv.

20th Century Fox

20. Asking Santa For His Family

When Kevin rushes to ask a Santa impersonator for his help, he's not too much help, but he does give Kevin some Tic Tacs.

20th Century Fox

21. The Polka Gang

Once Kevin’s mom knows her son is home alone, she does everything she can to get back to the house, including hitching a ride inside a bus with a band of polka players.

20th Century Fox

22. Harry Covered In Feathers

That moment when Marv asks Harry why he's dressed like a chicken:

20th Century Fox

23. Reunited At Last

The first movie wouldn't be anything without the happy ending when Kevin is reunited with his family after his adventure.

20th Century Fox

24. Kevin’s Tape Recorder

When Home Alone 2: Lost In New York begins, Kevin totes around a tape recorder to keep tabs on just about anything you can think of.

20th Century Fox

25. Intruding On His Uncle

When Kevin needs to get something from the bathroom, he tries not to look as he walks in on his Uncle Frank in the shower.

20th Century Fox

26. Buzz Making Fun Of Kevin’s Ears

Although Kevin has a nice solo in their Christmas choir at their church, his brother Buzz totally ruins it by making fun of Kevin’s ears, shining the fake candles behind them.

20th Century Fox

27. The Sticky Bandits

While Marv and Harry were “The Wet Bandits” in the first movie, once they escape from prison, Marv decides they’re now “The Sticky Bandits.”

20th Century Fox

28. Mr. Hector, The Concierge

When Kevin checks into The Plaza Hotel, he meets Mr. Hector, a suspicious concierge who will do anything to find out why Kevin appears to be on his own.

20th Century Fox

29. Reunited In New York

Kevin again gets separated from his parents, mistakenly boarding a flight to New York City. It’s there that Harry and Marv find him again.

20th Century Fox

30. “We Love You”

Kevin outsmarts all the adults on the hotel staff, despite being so young. At a moment he needs an escape, he plays a scene from Angels with Even Filthier Souls — the sequel to the first gangster flick he watched when he was home alone — which asks the staff to get on their knees and “tell me you love me.”

20th Century Fox

31. Skeletal Marv

When Kevin sabotages Marv and Harry’s attempts to harm him, Marv gets electrocuted so badly you can see his skeleton, but only for a moment.

20th Century Fox

32. A Pure Friendship

Kevin befriends the Pigeon Lady of Central Park and shares a heartwarming moment with her after all his troubles are over.

20th Century Fox