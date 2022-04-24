Instagram's New Coachella DM Theme Will Instantly Upgrade Your Chat's Aesthetic

Get ready to add some major Coachella vibes to your group chat with a new festival-inspired background theme on Instagram. Yep, you heard that right — the social media app unveiled a new Coachella DM theme that you can use to channel the colorful, blissed-out aesthetic the festival (even if you’re not actually attending the event IRL this year), and it’ll certainly add a desert twist to the usual chats you have with your BFFs. Here’s how to get Instagram’s Coachella 2022 DM theme with just a few simple steps.

Instagram and Messenger’s new festival-inspired Chat Themes are a total treat for any music fans looking to transport themselves to a peaceful desert from the comfort of their couch this spring. After all, the new Chat Themes come with a colorful pastel backdrop featuring illustrations of mountains and palm trees — just like the view you’d see at Coachella, of course. There are also a few other features that’ll switch up your usual convos on social media. When you activate the Chat Theme, your conversation’s emoji will automatically turn into a ferris wheel, so you can send plenty of festive emojis that perfectly fit in with the music-fest theme. It also comes with new word effects that’ll automatically be added to your convo whenever you type the words “Coachella,” “artist,” and “vibe.”

If you’re ready to spice up your next convo with a Coachella-inspired update, the first step is to open the IG convo that you’d like to customize. Once you’re there, select the convo name, which is located at the top of the screen. Then, tap “Theme,” and finally, select the “Coachella” chat theme. Once you’ve selected the “Coachella” chat theme, your IG convo will immediately convert to the Coachella DM theme, so you’re all set to start sending those ferris wheel emojis to your BFFs.

There’s also a new Group Effect that’ll add a fun touch to your Instagram and Messenger video calls.

Now that you know how to get the Coachella DM theme on IG, you can say goodbye to festival FOMO and transport yourself to the desert whenever you’d like.