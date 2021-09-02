11 Drinks To Try This Fall That Aren’t Just A PSL

Yep, a Cookie Butter Latte is totally a thing.
Fall is just around the corner, and there are plenty of festive sips that’ll help you kick off the season. You already know you love a PSL at Starbucks, but there are more autumn flavors to discover. These fall drinks for 2021 include takes on pumpkin, apple, and more.
This new sip is a combo of Dunkin’s Cold Brew with pumpkin flavor, finished off with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. It’s even served with a sip lid that’s made for enjoying the layers of the cold foam and cold brew.