These fall drinks for 2021 include pumpkin, apple, and more.

11 Drinks To Try This Fall That Aren’t Just A PSL

Yep, a Cookie Butter Latte is totally a thing.

By Daffany Chan
TasiPas / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Fall is just around the corner, and there are plenty of festive sips that’ll help you kick off the season. You already know you love a PSL at Starbucks, but there are more autumn flavors to discover. These fall drinks for 2021 include takes on pumpkin, apple, and more.

Shutterstock

1. Dunkin’s Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

This new sip is a combo of Dunkin’s Cold Brew with pumpkin flavor, finished off with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. It’s even served with a sip lid that’s made for enjoying the layers of the cold foam and cold brew.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

