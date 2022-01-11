You Can Win Lay’s Chips Made From Potatoes Grown In Soil From Your Fave NFL Team’s Field

There’s a new sweepstakes that could score you a special bag of NFL-inspired Lay’s. Lay’s launched new Golden Grounds chips, which feature the Lay’s chips you know and love, but with a major twist: The potatoes used to make the chips were grown in soil that included dirt from every NFL team’s field. Naturally, these chips are super limited-edition, and the only way you can snag a bag decked out in your favorite team’s logo and colors is to win one. If you’re ready to score a bag, here’s how to enter Lay’s Golden Ground sweepstakes to snack on chips that started in the soil of your fave team’s field.

Lay’s unveiled its new Golden Grounds sweepstakes on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and it’s all about celebrating the brand’s unique NFL-inspired chips. And when they say “NFL-inspired,” they literally mean “started from the [insert your favorite football team]’s field, now we’re here.” Lay’s Golden Grounds feature the brand’s classic potato chips in limited-edition bags that give a special shoutout to NFL teams with logos and colors, but that’s just the beginning of the themed bags. Lay’s worked with NFL to obtain soil from 29 of the 32 NFL teams’ respective fields (they don’t include the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, or Denver Broncos), mixed it in with sectioned potato crops, and tracked each team’s potatoes from the soil to the fryer to the bag. You can see the whole process in the video included in the tweet.

Whether you want to get your hands on a bag of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lay’s chips to trick yourself into thinking you’ve actually met Tom Brady or root on Pat Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, you have to first enter the Lay’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes. It began Jan. 11 and runs through Jan. 25, with periodic drawings.

It’s easy to enter. First, follow Lay’s official Twitter account @Lay’s either reply to the Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets or compose your own. Showcase your love for your favorite NFL team (the brand even encourages adding pics) and include the hashtags #LaysGoldenGrounds, #Sweepstakes, as well as the official hashtag of your favorite NFL team. For example, your Tampa Bay entry could include #Tampabay, #TampaBay, or #Buccaneers.

You can enter once per day, and the entry periods are as follows:

Open: Jan. 11 (8 a.m. ET); Close: Jan. 11 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Open: Jan. 12 (midnight ET); Close: Jan. 13 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Open: Jan. 14 (midnight ET); Close: Jan. 16 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Open: Jan. 17 (midnight ET); Close: Jan. 20 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Open: Jan. 21 (midnight ET); Close: Jan. 25 (11:59 p.m. ET)

Each drawing takes place the day after closing, and there will be 70 prizes per team per drawing.

Courtesy of Lay's

Lay’s also revealed that it’s making a comeback to the Super Bowl in 2022 with its first TV spot in 17 years, so snap up your bag of special chips for the big occasion.

Since Lay’s Golden Ground sweepstakes officially ends on Jan. 25, you’ll want to submit your entry ASAP for a chance to cheer on your favorite team with some spirited Lay’s.