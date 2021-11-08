Your Holiday Baking Could Win You In A Hallmark Movie Role & A Vacay

The holidays wouldn’t be the holidays without Hershey’s and Hallmark, and they’re making the season especially magical this year. Thanks to the two holiday powerhouses, you have a chance to win a role in an upcoming Hallmark movie — and the entry will require some of your best seasonal baking skills. If you’re interested in finally living out your fantasy of returning to your hometown, opening up a bakery, and meeting the love of your life, all in the span of three days, here’s how to enter Hershey’s and Hallmark’s holiday 2021 baking contest for a walk-on movie role.

Hallmark and Hershey’s Bake Your Way To The Big Screen contest is giving bakers across the U.S. a shot at living out their innermost rom-com fantasies with a walk-on role in an upcoming Hallmark movie. To enter, all you have to do is submit a picture of your favorite home-cooked baked good made with either Hershey’s Cocoa or Hershey’s Baking Chips. Share the photo, recipe, and your email on hersheyandhallmarkchannel.com, and you’re good to go.

You can also enter the contest with a post to your public Instagram page. Don’t forget to use the hashtag #HolidayBakingContest, and link the IG page in your post.

The contest ends on Dec. 31, and you can enter once per week. Entry periods start on Sundays at midnight ET and end on Fridays at 11:59 p.m. ET. You must be 18 years or older to enter, and be sure to check the website for a full list of rules and restrictions.

The grand prize is a four day, three night stay in the shoot location city for you and a guest. Flights and the hotel are covered, and you get the coveted walk-on role in a Hallmark movie. Feeling camera shy? You can also opt for a $5,000 cash prize.

To up the ante on your entry, try Hershey’s brand new Holiday Baking Shapes. The holiday-inspired red stockings and seasonal green tree chips launched on Nov. 8, and they can be used as a festive mix-in or a stand-out topping, and they’re guaranteed to really spread the holiday cheer.

Whether you’re baking to for you big shot, or just want to make some sweet treats for your Hallmark movie marathon, Hershey’s has got you covered. Remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules as you head to the store to sweeten up the season.