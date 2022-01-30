You Can Win A Remote-Controlled Snacking Station In Heluva Good's Sweepstakes

There’s a new giveaway that could score you a sweet prize just in time for your game day party. Heluva Good unveiled its new sweepstakes on Jan. 27, and you can snag a remote-controlled snacking machine that comes on wheels — and there’s no purchase necessary. Of course, you’ll also get complimentary Heluva Good! Dips so that you can chow down while you’re cheering on your favorite team, and with the Sideline Snacker, there’s no need to ever leave the couch when you’re ready for a snack. Here’s how to enter Heluva Good’s remote-control Sideline Snacker sweepstakes to take game day to the next level.

The new Heluva Good remote-control Sideline Snacker sweepstakes is all about helping fans prepare for their game day viewing party at home. After all, one lucky winner could snag the ultimate snacking machine, which has plenty of space to place your chips and dips on top. It also comes with a built-in cooler where you can keep all your sips chilled throughout the game. Since the snack station is on wheels and is controlled by remote, you can conveniently move it around the room whenever you’d like.

If you’re ready to try your luck, you can enter on Heluva Good’s Sideline Snacker website through 8:59 a.m. ET on Feb. 3. Fill out the online entry form, which includes your name, email address, and your state of residence. You can enter only one time during the sweepstakes period.

The brand will randomly select one grand prize winner who will be notified via email. If you’ve won, you’ll need to respond within two business days after you’ve received the notification email, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox.

Courtesy of Heluva Good

The grand prize includes one Heluva Good Custom Remote Control Robot Ottomon and ten free Heluva Good Dip coupons, for a total approximate retail value of $2,500.

Since Heluva Good’s remote-control Sideline Snacker sweepstakes officially ends on Feb. 3, you’ll want to submit your online entry ASAP for a chance to win the ultimate snacking machine for game day.