Bud Light Is Giving Away $10K With This Super Simple Sweepstakes

Beer (and money) lovers, listen up, because there’s a Bud Light sweepstakes that could score you $10,000. The brand recently introduced new Bud Light Next in primetime with a Super Bowl 2022 commercial. To celebrate the zero-carb brew, you can enter Bud Light Next’s “Spot a Zero” sweepstakes. Even if you didn’t see the fast-paced ad set to Barbara Streisand’s “Gotta Move” on Sunday, Feb. 13, you can still keep an eye out to “spot a zero” for a chance at a big payday.

Bud Light’ “Spot a Zero” sweepstakes is all about new Bud Light Next, which began rolling out to retailers nationwide on Feb. 7. ICYMI, Bud Light Next is a new light beer from the brand famous for light beer, but this one has zero carbs and a 4% ABV. Honing in on the zero, the “Spot a Zero” sweepstakes is all about the number. First, set your sights on anything shaped like a zero, whether it’s the printed “0” on a can of Bud Light Next, a doughnut you’re about share on the ‘Gram, or anything else shaped like the number.

Once you’ve zeroed in on your pic to submit (I’m sorry, I had to), submit your entry with a photo of the object or place that features or resembles a “zero.” You can reply to Bud Light’s Facebook sweepstakes post with the photo, comment using your words on Instagram with your favorite object that looks like a “zero,” or reply on Twitter with your zero pic. Make sure to include the hashtags #SpotAZero and #Sweepstakes in your Facebook, IG, or Twitter entry.

The officially ends on at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 18, and there will be one winner who will score $10,000. There will be seven winners in total, counting the lucky ones who scored the cash in the earlier entry periods. If you’re the lucky one when the final prize is drawn on Feb. 21, you’ll be notified via a DM on the platform you used to submit an entry.

Now all that’s left to do is spot that zero, enter the contest, and decide what you’ll do if you win that big ol’ check.