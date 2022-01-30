This iPhone Photo Challenge Could Get Your Pic On A Billboard

If you’ve got an eye for photography and an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, you’re not gonna want to miss this. Apple just announced a new macro photography challenge, called the Shot On iPhone challenge, that’s letting aspiring and professional photographers give people a glimpse into how you see the world. Here’s what you need to know about how to enter Apple’s Shot On iPhone photo challenge.

Apple announced the Shot On iPhone challenge on Jan. 25, which also happens to be the first day of the challenge. In the challenge announcement, Apple asks iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users to put their camera skills to the test by showing off their best up close and personal pics, also known as “macro photography,” for a chance to be featured on the Apple website and Apple’s Instagram account, as well as the possibility of appearing in Apple stores, digital campaigns, billboards, and more.

Macro photo entries must be taken on an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max (obviously). The submission period end on Feb. 16, and the winners will be announced sometime in April. A panel of 10 judges consisting of five Apple employees and five professional photographers will pick the 10 shots that understood the assignment the best, and the winners will be paid a licensing fee for the use of their Apple artwork. Learn more about the competition rules, and the members of the judges’ panel, here.

If you’re ready to share your pics with the world, here’s how to enter the Shot iPhone challenge. Once you’ve chosen your best macro shot, you can submit your entry on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge. It’s that simple, but just remember to include the phone model in your caption, and change your privacy settings from private to public if needed.

You can also send your photos in their highest resolution via email to shotoniphone@apple.com. If you choose to submit this way, don’t forget to rename your file using this format, firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel, and your subject line must be “Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge Submission.”

Photos can be edited with Apple’s editing tools or a third-party software, but they don’t have to be. And the best part about the challenge is that there’s no limit to how many times you can enter, which means you could spend the next month perfecting your macro photography-game if you wanted to.

Because the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max doesn’t come with a specific macro lens, there are a few key practices to keep in mind when shooting your subject to achieve the macro look. First, remember to get up close to your subject — like, an-inch-away close. Then, place the primary point of focus near the center of the frame to make the focus as sharp as possible. Afterwards, tap anywhere in the viewfinder to set your focus point, and start shooting in either .5x to use the Ultra Wide lens, or 1x for tighter framing.

Good luck to all the aspiring photogs out there — I hope to see your pics on a billboard someday.