Ditch Dinner Prep With These 9 Easter To-Go Meals

So. Much. Ham.
Easter is right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your dinner menu sorted out.
No matter what your plans, these nine Easter dinner to-go meals for 2022 from spots like Publix and Boston Market will help take the stress out of your April 17 dinner prep.
The Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Smoked Ham Dinner from Publix comes with all the dishes you need for $59.99. Publix requires 48 hours notice for pick-up orders, and all stores will be closed on April 17, so make sure you get your orders in ASAP.