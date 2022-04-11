Easter
Don't miss these Easter dinner meals to go for 2022 from Publix, Boston Market, and more.

Ditch Dinner Prep With These 9 Easter To-Go Meals

So. Much. Ham.

By Jillian Giandurco
Anastasiia Krivenok/Moment/Getty Images

Easter is right around the corner, which means it’s time to get your dinner menu sorted out.

No matter what your plans, these nine Easter dinner to-go meals for 2022 from spots like Publix and Boston Market will help take the stress out of your April 17 dinner prep.

izusek/E+/Getty Images

Publix

The Boar’s Head Sweet Slice Boneless Smoked Ham Dinner from Publix comes with all the dishes you need for $59.99. Publix requires 48 hours notice for pick-up orders, and all stores will be closed on April 17, so make sure you get your orders in ASAP.

Publix

