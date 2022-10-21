As one of the cutest couples on Capitol Hill, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff definitely know how to express their love for one another — especially on special occasions like birthdays. On Oct. 20, the veep rang in her 58th trip around the sun, and her husband couldn’t have celebrated in a more adorable way. Doug Emhoff’s 2022 birthday tweet to Kamala Harris is cute as heck, and every spouse out there should be taking notes.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife and the love of my life,” Emhoff wrote in his Oct. 20 tweet. “I will always be right by your side. Love you, Kamala.” His post featured a charming photo of the two all dolled up and smiling while attending the Oct. 1, 2022 Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention Center. A charming message, publicly calling your wife the “love of my life,” and including a photo of her at an event where she looks great? Inject it into my veins, please.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The second gentleman wasn’t the only Emhoff to wish Harris a happy b-day: the first gentleman’s former wife, Kerstin Emhoff, posted a tweet celebrating the vice president as well. “Happy Kamala Day!!!!” Kerstin wrote, sprinkling in plenty of celebratory party emojis. “Hope you enjoy your birthday Madam @VP,” she added.

Together, Kerstin and Emhoff have two children, Cole and Ella, from their previous marriage, and Harris absolutely adores them as their current stepmom. According to a January 2021 interview with Oprah Daily, everyone in the family agreed they preferred the term “Momala” to “stepmom.” “[Cole and Ella] are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults,” Harris said in a January 2021 interview with Elle. “I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in,” she added. This feels so wholesome, and it’s an amazing representation of a happy, healthy blended family!

Even as the vice president of the United States, for Harris, receiving support from family members is no doubt a great feeling (especially on special days like birthdays, when everyone deserves a little love). So happy birthday Kamala, and here’s to another great year as the U.S. vice president.