Here’s Everything To Know About How Wordle Uses Letters In Its Daily Puzzle

If you haven’t tried your hand at Wordle, it can seem pretty confusing when you look at the yellow, gray, and green squares on your Twitter timeline. But the rules of the daily word game are actually really simple to follow, you just need to know what to consider for each try. If you’ve been looking to join the Wordle craze but don’t know where to start, here’s what you need to know about whether Wordle uses repeat letters, (aka the same letter twice), plurals, or past tense words.

Those who aren’t familiar with Wordle probably feel like everyone on Twitter has excluded you from an inside joke (I know I did). To bring you up to speed, Wordle is a daily word puzzle game that was created and developed in October 2021 by software engineer Josh Wardle for his word game-loving partner, Palak Shah. The game can only be played once a day, as users try to guess the secret word of the day within six guesses on the Wordle website.

Despite the confusing blocks you’ve probably seen on Twitter, the rules of the game are super basic: Players have six tries to guess the five-letter word of the day. There aren’t any hints to start — you just have to take a guess and hope you get a yellow or green square. A yellow square means that letter is in the word of the day but in a different place, and a green square means you’ve found a correct letter, and it’s in the right place. A gray square means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

That’s really all there is to it, but if you still have questions as to how the game works, let me clear up a few things before you get started on your first Wordle puzzle.

Does Wordle Use Repeat Letters?

It makes sense that you wouldn’t want to waste one of your six tries on a word with double letters, but that shouldn’t be the case. Wordle doesn’t shy away from words that use the same letter twice, and neither should you. If you guess a repeated letter more times than it appears in the word of the day, the first use of that letter will turn yellow and the second will turn gray, according to this Reddit post from devoted Wordle player u/Humdrumbee.

Keep in mind the repeat letter could be twice in a row or used non-consecutively in the word, like “rally” or “gorge,” respectively.

Does Wordle Use Plurals?

You can guess words that are plural to help you eliminate or discover correct letters, but don’t bank on many of the answers being plural. In fact, of all the Wordles in 2022 so far, none of the answers have been plural words, per a list compiled by Screen Rant, although two did end in “s” while not being plurals (rebus and truss). I wouldn’t rule plurals out of the question, but they don’t seem like they’ll be the answer very often. Elite Daily reached out to Wordle for comment on the use of plurals but did not hear back at the time of publication.

bgwalker/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Does Wordle Use Past Tense Words?

This one’s tricky. While there’s no proof the word of the day will end in -ed, there’s no proof that it won’t, either. The list of every word of the day starting from Jan. 1, 2022 indicates there haven’t been any past tense words as of Jan. 12, but who knows what that could mean for the future. Elite Daily reached out to Wordle for comment on the possible use of pas tense words but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Even with these added elements, Wordle manages to be an enjoyable form of entertainment for all. The game is completely free to play, so there’s no harm in trying it out for yourself. Who knows, maybe you’ll become the best Wordle player on your Twitter feed.