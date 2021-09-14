Here’s What To Know About Whether iPhone 13 Ditched Face ID

Apple unveiled the much-anticipated iPhone 13 lineup during its “California Streaming” event on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and there are so many exciting details you’ll want to know about the new devices. Although users love Face ID for unlocking their phones, many people have been hoping for Touch ID to return to iPhones since rumors swirled that the tech giant was testing the feature in its latest devices. As you consider upgrading to the latest Apple phone, here’s what to know about whether iPhone 13 has Touch ID.

Although Touch ID is nothing new, an updated version of the feature would be a very new addition to an advanced iPhone. Apple removed Touch ID from its iPhones after its iPhone 8 devices to switch to a more streamlined phone with no physical Home button. Touch ID used to be built into the iPhone’s Home button, but Apple nixed the button once it began using Face ID in lieu of Touch ID in 2017 starting with the iPhone X. Since switching to Face ID, which is when your phone uses facial recognition to unlock it, fans have been hoping Apple would make it possible to choose either option on your phone: Touch ID or Face ID. With no bombshell Touch ID announcements on Sept. 14, though, Apple users will have to settle for using Face ID on the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

With no addition of Touch ID, Face ID is the unlock method for all iPhone 13 models. It uses the True Depth camera, which is housed in the notch on the front of the phone, aka the reason some users want Touch ID. As a consolation, the front-facing TrueDepth camera space is 20% smaller on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max and significantly smaller on the iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

Prior to the announcement, Apple commentator Mark Gurman reported that Apple didn’t include the feature in the iPhone 13 models. “While Apple had tested in-screen Touch ID for the next flagship iPhones, it won’t make the cut this year,” Gurman wrote in Bloomberg's PowerOn newsletter. “I believe Apple is all-in on Face ID for its higher-end iPhones, and its long-term goal is to implement Face ID in the display itself.” Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple wouldn’t be including Touch ID in its iPhone 13 lineup of devices.

Even though you’ll need to wait a while to see if Apple brings back Touch ID to any of its future iPhone models, the iPhone 13 doesn’t disappoint in features, such as major camera and display improvements like better Night Mode and a new Cinematic filming mode.

You can buy the iPhone 13 and 13 mini for $699 or $799, respectively, while the iPhone 13 Pro costs $999 and the Pro Max sell for $1,099. Preorders for the iPhone 13 devices start on Friday, Sept. 17 before the phones officially release on Sept. 24.