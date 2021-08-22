Disney’s World Princess Week is just around the corner, and there are plenty of new treats that will make celebrating the event so much sweeter. Disney World and Disneyland’s 2021 Princess Week treats look stunning, including themed baked goods like Mulan cookies and a Pocohontas cake. There are seriously so many options that’ll put a magical twist on your favorite desserts.

Disney unveiled its sweet treat offerings for its first-ever World Princess Week on Thursday, Aug. 19. ICYDK, World Princess Week, which is all about paying tribute to your favorite Disney princess and queens, kicks off on Aug. 23 and runs through Aug. 29. During the special week, there are a whole slew of festivities you can enjoy at Disney’s resorts and parks, like Princess movie nights, as well as Princess-inspired merch. Of course, one of the best ways to celebrate the iconic characters is by enjoying some sweet treats. There’s everything from Snow White-inspired cupcakes to Elsa the Snow Queen ice cream cones, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Check out all the offerings to decide how you’ll spend World Princess Week.

Disneyland

The Princess Madeleine Trio from Maurice’s Treats lets you choose your fave princess. You can pick from three different Princess-inspired madeleines: Belle, which features citrus flavors; Snow White, which has chocolate chips; and Aurora, which is raspberry-flavored.

Magic Kingdom

The Mermaid Slushy at Prince Eric’s Village Market features frozen blue raspberry and frozen green apple finished off with whipped cream and a mermaid tale.

The Cinderella Slipper at Cinderella’s Royal Table includes a slipper that’s made from either white or milk chocolate and filled with chocolate mousse and raspberry coulis. It’s topped off with fresh berries.

Epcot

The Sisters Cookie at Traveler’s Café features a sugar cookie sandwich with chocolate ganache on the inside, decorated with a chocolate piece that looks like Elsa and Anna.

The Sisters Cupcake at Sunshine Seasons starts off with a strawberry-filled cupcake and is finished off with strawberry buttercream and a chocolate crown.

The Arendelle Aqua Lemonade at Block and Hans is a frozen lemonade treat with extra sweetness from cotton candy syrup.

The Mosaic Cookie at Oasis Sweets and Sips features a sugar cookie sandwich with apricot jam on the inside, finished off with a chocolate piece resembling Jasmine and a mosaic fondant.

Hollywood Studios

The Seaside Brownie at The Trolley Car Café features a brownie that’s finished off with chocolate fudge, graham cracker crumbs, and seaside-inspired chocolate

The Merida Cupcake at The Trolley Car Café is a yellow cupcake that’s filled with a blend of green, red, orange, and black sprinkles. It’s topped off with green and burnt orange buttercream, gold pearls, and a chocolate arrow.

Animal Kingdom

The Pocahontas Dessert at Creature Comforts starts off with a pineapple banana cake that's decorated with cream cheese coconut mousse, colorful sprinkles that’s covered in turquoise glaçage. It’s topped off with a gem and feather made of chocolate as well as a sugar flower.

Blizzard Beach Water Park

The Elsa Freeze Sundae at I.C. Expeditions and Warming Hut is a vanilla soft-serve ice cream that features a blue raspberry swirl, a white chocolate Elsa, and “sleigh ride winter sprinkles.”

The Elsa the Snow Queen Cone at I.C. Expeditions features a vanilla soft-serve with “spiraled frozen fractals” in a white chocolate waffle cone.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The Aurora Cupcake at Everything Pop Shopping and Dining is a vanilla marshmallow-filled cupcake that’s finished off with strawberry buttercream, a gold chocolate crown, and sprinkles.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

The Moana Cupcake at Capt. Cook’s and Kona Island is a vanilla cupcake that’s decorated with coconut mousse, vanilla buttercream, and a Moana design made of white chocolate.

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa

The Snow White Cupcake at The Artist Palette is a vanilla cupcake that’s filled with spiced caramel apple and finished off with caramel buttercream, red chocolate that looks like an apple, and a red bow.

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Mulan and Rapunzel Cookies at the World Premiere Food Court are sugar cookies that pay tribute to your favorite Disney Princesses.

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The Mermaid Cupcake at the Landscapes of Flavors is a pineapple-filled vanilla cupcake that’s decorated with coconut buttercream a mermaid tail that’s made of white chocolate.

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

The Cinderella Cupcake at Contempo Café is a vanilla cake filled with crème custard. It’s topped with buttercream, a blue slipper made of white chocolate, and an orange fondant pumpkin. The cupcake is available through Sept. 30.

Disney Springs

The Tiana Petit Cake at Amorette’s Patisserie is a decadent chiffon cake with dark chocolate flavors, raspberry mousse, raspberry pâte fruit, and pearls made of chocolate.

Princess Chocolate Bars at The Ganachery are ganache chocolate bars that have designs of Jasmine, Ariel, and Snow White imprinted on them.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa

You can sweeten up your morning with Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Napa Rose, which is a three-course breakfast that includes treats like chocolate princess cake pops, petite raspberry tarts, seashell macarons, sorbet, and more. You can even greet Disney Princesses for a photo opportunity on a private patio during the experience. The breakfast adventure begins on Aug. 26.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.