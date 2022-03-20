Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream On March 21

I hope you’re planning to eat dessert on Monday, March 21, because Dairy Queen will make it worth your while. DQ is bringing back its Free Cone Day on March 21, after a two year hiatus. Just in time to welcome spring and warmer weather, you’ll be able to hit up your local DQ to get an ice cream fix on the cheap, like really cheap, because it’s free (!!!). Here’s what you need to know to make sure you can take advantage of the promo.

The sweet deal offers ice cream stans (and fans) a free signature vanilla soft-serve cone — yes, the one with the “iconic curl,” as the DQ Instagram account pointed out in a March 18 post. To get yours, head to a participating DQ location near you and simple order a small vanilla cone and enjoys it for free. The deal is limited to one per customer on March 21 while supplies last, and keep in mind that this freebie isn’t valid on digital or delivery order or in Dairy Queens located in malls.

DQ’s signature soft-serve cone usually retails for $2.87 (pricing varies by location), so you’re saving about $3 on your sweet treat. Does that make it even that much sweeter? TBH, I think it just might.

For extra sweetness, DQ is offering a dip on your cone for $1 which will go toward donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The campaign, called “Dip It For Kids,” will help your local children’s hospitals. More specifically, all proceeds from Mid Atlantic DQ locations will go to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughter, Southeast Michigan DQ proceeds to Beaumont Children’s, and Western Washington DQ proceeds to Seattle Children’s.

The fast food giant is encouraging customers to share their on social media by tagging @DairyQueen, #FreeConeDay, and #HappyTastesGood. Find your local DQ location or ask your local DQ restaurant about participation.