Join Trixie Mattel During A Virtual Drag Brunch For A Chance To Win Chipotle Freebies

Get ready to say, “Oh, honey!” ala Trixie Mattel because Chipotle is honoring Pride Month with its first-ever livestream event, and it’s a drag queen-inspired brunch. In addition to Mattel, the event will also feature Kim Chi and Gottmik as they talk about their fave Chipotle orders and more. If you’re ready to watch Chipotle’s June 13 Drag Brunch with Trixie Mattel, plus have a chance to score free food, here’s how to tune in.

Chipotle first announced its Drag Lunch on June 1, and it’s going to be fire. Those who tune in can see comedic fun, “Chipotle-fied looks,” the queens’ go-to Chipotle orders, and more. To stream the event, you’ll want to head to Trixie Mattel’s YouTube channel on Sunday, June 13, at 11 a.m. PT. If you’re on the East Coast, that’s 2 p.m. ET. To make it extra sweet, Chipotle is also giving away 5,000 free entrée codes (valid for one regular-priced item), which will be *death* dropped randomly to viewers in the chat.

The stream will also discuss the Chipotle Queen of Pride competition, which has the drag queens competing to see who’s go-to order is the most popular. The contest is simple. The chain is offering the Drag Race alums’ fave Chipotle orders in the Chipotle app and on its website through June 16, and when you grab one of the picks, $1 of your purchase will benefit the LGBTQ+ charity of their choice. Chipotle is donating a maximum of $45,000, or up to $15,000 per charity. When the competition ends, the chain will crown the drag queen with the most orders, the Chipotle Queen of Pride, and honor them with an additional $10,000 to donate.

Courtesy of Chipotle

If you want to grab one of the queen’s go-to orders just in time for the drag brunch, here’s what to know about the picks. The first choice is Trixie Mattel’s Pride Burrito — which features brown rice, black beans, fajita veggies, romaine lettuce, sofritas, guac, cheese, and tomatillo green-chili salsa and benefits Trans Lifeline, a non-profit organization that provides emotional and financial help for trans people in crisis.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can also order Kim Chi’s Pride Bowl, a Chipotle Bowl with white rice, steak, romaine lettuce, guac, sour cream, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and tomatillo red-chili salsa. When you order Chi’s entrée, $1 will go toward the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights group working toward an equitable future.

Finally, Gottmik’s Pride Salad is a mix of supergreens salad, black beans, brown rice, sofritas, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, and fresh tomato salsa. Gottmik’s order benefits LGBTQ media advocacy organization GLAAD, which has a mission to tackle tough issues to promote positive cultural changes in media for LGBTQ communities.

You can also get your go-to order instead and round up your change to the highest dollar to donate to The Trevor Project through June 16, an organization dedicated to providing crisis and suicide intervention for at-risk LGBTQ youth.

Don’t forget to mark your cal for the stream for a chance to score free food and see Mattel, Chi, and Gottmik celebrate Pride Month — and their love for Chipotle.

