Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Guac For Anyone Who Orders Via Uber Eats

There’s a sweet deal at Chipotle this month that’ll get you a side of guac for free. Yep, you can look forward to enjoying smashed avocado goodness on your next burrito bowl without the usual extra cost. If you’re ready to score the special offer, here’s how to get Chipotle’s free guac with Uber Eats deal in June 2021.

Chipotle is giving fans a free side of guac when they order on Uber Eats through June 16, or while supplies last. You can get the deal when placing an order for any Chipotle menu item that’s available on the Uber Eats app. That means you can choose whatever bite you’re in the mood for, whether it’s your favorite burrito bowl, salad, or quesadilla. Once you’ve decided on what you’d like to order, all you need to do is enter the code FREEGUAC when checking out. It’s really as simple as that — the final step is, of course, waiting for your order and complimentary guac to be delivered straight to your doorstep.

But wait — there’s plenty more summer fun going on at Chipotle this month. The brand’s new Queen of Pride competition gives fans the opportunity to try out Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel, Kim Chi, and Gottmik’s go-to Chipotle orders through June 16. The new menu items, which are only available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, include the Trixie Mattel Pride Burrito, Kim Chi Pride Bowl, or Gottmik Pride Salad. To make things even better, you’ll be donating to a charitable cause each time you order one of the menu items since $1 from each entrée will go toward an LGBTQIA+ charity of the star’s choice, with a maximum amount of $15,000 for each charity.

Remember, since Chipotle’s free guac offer and Pride month bites are only available through June 16, you don’t want to waste any time taking advantage of the tasty goodness.